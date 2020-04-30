Log in
Newegg :'s Logistics Capabilities Help E-commerce Thrive in the Face of COVID-19

04/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has dramatically increased its logistics capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic to help bolster e-commerce performance not only within Newegg, but across the e-commerce space.

To help minimize disruption to consumers, Newegg’s third-party logistics (3PL) operation has increased production and made significant hires across the U.S., and more specifically, within its fulfillment network to offset these challenges.

The COVID-19 situation has placed unusual pressure on vital supply chains, significantly disrupting product availability to consumers, and lengthening time-to-delivery for customer orders. For the most part, Newegg and its clients who use Newegg Logistics (the company’s in-house fulfillment network) have avoided these supply chain failures and stayed ahead of competitors that have struggled to react quickly to these market dynamics.

“Newegg’s in-house fulfillment and logistics capabilities are more important than ever as we strive to maintain unparalleled service across our entire e-commerce ecosystem during these difficult times. Speedy order fulfillment for our customers is the core of our business model,” said Jamie Spannos, Global Chief Operating Officer of Newegg. “By reacting quickly and maintaining business continuity, we’ve ensured our customers can expect timely order fulfillment, whether they order directly through Newegg or via one of the many third-party e-commerce companies we support through Newegg Logistics.”

Newegg’s robust 3PL capabilities have proven very effective under unusual strain caused by the COVID-19 situation. The massive, immediate shift to bring work and schooling into the home continues to fuel strong demand for e-commerce to deliver popular technology and household goods. This growth is evidenced by Newegg’s double-digit increase of order volume from March into April. Considering most stay-at-home orders went into effect in mid-March, this growth indicates that demand for these and other essential products continues to be strong.

Timely order fulfillment remains a top priority at Newegg. And while many of the industry’s largest e-commerce companies de-prioritize customer orders due to an inability to keep up with demand, Newegg continues to outpace its competitors by fulfilling and shipping nearly every customer order in record time.

Even now, Newegg maintains a same-day order fulfillment rate of 99.8%, with average delivery completed in fewer than three days. By quickly fortifying its network as described by Jamie Spannos, Newegg has also been able to achieve one-day delivery times to consumers in some of the largest markets, including for example the New York metropolitan area, Los Angeles County and the Chicago metropolitan area. At last check, Newegg Logistics had 92% coverage of the United States within its two-day delivery network.

Lastly, Newegg’s 3PL operation supports not only its own shoppers, but also the customers of hundreds of other e-commerce companies. These online retailers rely on Newegg Logistics (the company’s subsidiary service brand) to warehouse and ship customer orders with similar expediency, enabling them to function at a high level under circumstances that would otherwise make it very difficult for them to meet customer demand.

To learn more about Newegg’s 3PL services, visit http://logistics.newegg.com.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
