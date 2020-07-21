Newegg :'s “School-Your-Way” Campaign Kicks Off Six Weeks of Savings as Students Prepare for an Uncertain Return to School this Fall

Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its “School-Your-Way” campaign. The six-week sale will feature deep discounts on school essentials to help students prepare for the upcoming fall academic term. With so much indecision about this year’s return to school, Newegg will discount an especially broad array of products to suit a range of academic models, including on-campus learning, home schooling and blended learning.

“Students and their families face a great deal of uncertainty this year as schools begin to outline their plans to resume instruction in the fall,” said Anthony Chow, CEO of Newegg. “This year’s back-to-school campaign reflects this unique reality, offering great deals on tech products and other learning essentials to equip students for the year ahead, whether they’ll be learning in the classroom or learning at home.”

Getting back to school with the backdrop of COVID-19 presents challenges for students as they prepare to embark on a new academic year with many unknowns. Some may be learning in the classroom, while others may continue remote learning. Newegg’s “School-Your-Way” sale will feature six weekly promotions highlighting various themes of the back-to-school timeframe to support whatever learning arrangements lie ahead in the fall.

Week 1 (July 21-27): Top PC Systems for Work + Play

Week 2 (July 28-August 3): Build Your Road to Success

Week 3 (August 4-10): Empower Your Inner Gamer

Week 4 (August 11-17): Design the Perfect Study Space

Week 5 (August 18-24): Tech Up Your School Year

Week 6 (August 25-31): Gear Up before Class Starts

In addition to the weekly promotions listed above, on July 21 Newegg will host a School-Your-Way Sweepstakes with a prize package worth thousands of dollars. One lucky winner will take home the “ultimate study & gaming setup” grand prize, which includes a custom EK Fluid Gaming PC valued at over $3,000. Visit https://newegg.io/schoolyourwaysweepstakes for more information and to enter, or click here for full details and official sweepstakes rules.

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://www.newegg.com/. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005318/en/