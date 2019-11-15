Log in
Newegg to Celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Two Weeks of Nonstop Savings on the Most Sought-after Tech Gifts

11/15/2019 | 08:04am EST

Deals Will Go Live Nov. 25, with Hundreds of Fresh Deals and New Promotions Unlocked Throughout Newegg’s Two-week Holiday Shopping Event

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 80 countries, today unveiled details of the company’s two-week Black Friday & Cyber Monday event, promising some of Newegg’s best deals on the holiday season’s most popular tech products. This two-week holiday shopping event marks the end of Newegg’s annual Black November campaign and kicks off the month of December as the holiday shopping season enters its final stretch.

“This holiday shopping season we’re making sure to give our customers great opportunities to save on the gifts people want most,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s President of Global Sales. “Extending this year’s sales event gives people the flexibility to shop when it’s most convenient, ensuring plenty of time to spend with family and friends over the Thanksgiving weekend.”

Black Friday Sale: Nov. 25 – 30

Newegg’s Black Friday Sale promises deep discounts on this year’s most popular tech gifts, starting at 12 a.m. PST on Nov. 25, with scores of fresh deals added Nov. 27 and again on Nov. 29. Featured deals are highlighted in Newegg’s Black Friday eFlyer, available at www.newegg.com/black-friday-ad. Shop Newegg’s Black Friday Sale beginning Nov. 25 at www.newegg.com/black-friday.

Cyber Monday Sale: Dec. 1 – 8

This year Newegg is stretching Cyber Monday into a week-long event with tempting new deals available Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, with extended savings on select products across all categories through Dec. 8. Shop Newegg’s Cyber Monday Sale beginning Dec. 1 at www.newegg.com/cybermonday.

Shoppers this Black Friday & Cyber Monday can shop Newegg from home or on the go. Newegg’s desktop, mobile and app-based shopping experiences make it easy to find the best deals in tech this holiday season. Visit www.newegg.com/blacknovember frequently to stay on top of Newegg’s holiday shopping deals. Deals will be refreshed on a rolling basis, and quantities may be limited. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news and download the Newegg app for easy mobile shopping.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 80 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.


