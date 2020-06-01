Log in
Newest Release of Epicor's Next-Generation DocStar ECM Solution Empowers Customers to Safely Work Remotely

06/01/2020 | 10:02am EDT

DocStar ECM upgrades introduce Kinetic theming to standardize and simplify user experience while maintaining privacy as the remote workforce grows

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that its DocStar product line has released the newest version of the DocStar® Enterprise Content Management solution. The 20.1 release of DocStar ECM introduces an upgraded user interface, enabling teams to work smarter from any location.

“The remote workforce is growing as businesses become more resilient – and a new evolution of work is taking over. With the newest version of DocStar ECM, we help companies transition smoothly,” said Ray Emirzian, Product Manager, Principal, DocStar ECM. “DocStar ECM 20.1 has a new user interface, making document management and automated Accounts Payable solutions in the cloud or on-premises even easier to use. Customers can create and process secure, simple e-forms to capture, verify, approve and integrate data and processes with core business systems remotely.”

The enhancements featured in DocStar ECM 20.1 include:

  • Kinetic-themed User Interface – New look, same DocStar ECM. Our redesigned UI follows the modern Epicor Kinetic Design framework to provide an enhanced user experience.
  • Epicor IdP/MFA Ready – More secure and easier user login management. Note: Epicor Identity Provider Integration (IdP)/Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) support will be available with the release of the Epicor Identity Provider (IdP) service
  • Epicor ERP AP Automation Enhancements – Workflow optimizations and performance enhancements for the Epicor ERP AP Automation solution.
  • Regional Numeric/Date Handling – View numbers/dates in multi-regional settings with this new user preference.
  • Workflow Application of Stamps – Apply Image and Text stamps automatically as part of conditional rules-based workflows.
  • Auto Match Workflow Capability – New automatic receipt matching capability for AP Automation solutions further reduces or eliminates manual receipt selection/data entry.

The newest version of DocStar ECM is generally available now. For more information, please visit www.docstar.com.

About DocStar

DocStar is a browser-based enterprise content-management and process-automation platform empowering global digital transformation. With DocStar, businesses can better leverage their supply chain and operational areas such as finance and human resources, resulting in revenue and profit growth through lowered costs and improved operational efficiency. DocStar enables growth by helping companies work smarter. DocStar is an Epicor solution. For more information, please visit www.docstar.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, and DocStar are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.


