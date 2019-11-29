Log in
Newfield Resources : Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - October 2019

0
11/29/2019 | 03:28am EST

The employment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the employed persons in the age group 15-64 years, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 75.3% in October 2019 and increased by 0.2 percentage point (p.p.) compared to that in October 2018. The male employment rate was 82.0%; the female employment rate was 68.4%, both seasonally adjusted. The employment rate of persons aged 15-29 years, seasonally adjusted, was 48.2%, in the age group 30-49 years it attained 88.1%, and in the age group 50-64 years it got to 76.3%.

The general unemployment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the unemployed in the labour force, that is in the total number of the employed and the unemployed (that means economically active persons), as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 2.2% in October 2019 and increased by 0.1 p.p., year-on-year. The male unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, attained 1.8%; the female unemployment rate reached 2.7%.

The economic activityrate of the aged 15-64 years (the share of the number of the economically active in the total number of persons of this age group, as percentage), seasonally adjusted, reached 77.0% and rose by 0.3 p.p.compared to that in October2018. Following the seasonal adjustment, the male economic activity rate (83.5%) exceeded the female economic activity rate by 13.3 p.p.

'Recently, since February, female unemployment has been increasing; despite that, it still remains to be one of the lowest in the European Union. Long-term trends show that women are getting more and more involved in the labour market; their employment and economic activity is increasing,' DaliborHolý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Department of the Czech Statistical Office, said.

Eurostat,in itspress release,publishesthe monthlyunemployment rate, identical in terms of the methodology applied, butforthe age group15-74years. In the Czech Republic, the general unemployment rate for the aged 15-74 years in October 2019 was also 2.2%, while the data are based on the Labour Force Sample Survey results for the corresponding month.

The tables enclosed contain methodologically consistent time series of basic indicators of the labour market, and seasonally adjusted absolute numbers of the employed persons and of the unemployed ones, respectively, starting in 1993.

____________________

Notes: Responsible head at the CZSO: DaliborHolý, Director of Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274052694, e-mail: dalibor.holy@czso.cz Contact person: Ilona Mendlová, Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department, phone: +420 274054380, e-mail: ilona.mendlova@czso.cz Data source: CZSO, Labour Force Sample Survey (LFSS), which is conducted in selected private households; collective accommodation establishments are not included in the survey. The LFSS results have been grossed up to the total population of the Czech Republic using data of the population statistics as at 1 January 2019 and the prediction of the population development in the following ten months. Time series are updated in the course of seasonal adjustment as the whole series. End of data collection / End of preliminary data processing: 21 November 2019 / 25 November 2019
Next News Release shall be published on: 9 January 2020

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:27:09 UTC
