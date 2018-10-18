Newisys : Showcases Leading Edge Platforms and Provides Industry Insights at Storage Visions Conference 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newisys, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced that it will showcase a broad range of storage solutions and discuss the latest developments in flash-based storage at the upcoming Storage Visions Conference®, October 22-23 at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, California.

Recent research from IDC estimates that more than 163 zettabytes of storage will be generated annually by 2025, driven by growth in big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the increasing size and consumption of digital content. The theme of this year's conference, "Thriving in the Data Apocalypse," emphasizes the need for continued innovation in data storage as a mission critical application that supports virtually every facet of modern society.

Newisys participation at the Storage Visions Conference includes:

Outrunning the Tsunami — NVMe and NVMe-over-Fabric Create Opportunities, Oct. 22 , Session C1 at 1:30 p.m. This session will explore current and future NVMe technologies and how they can be used to improve data center performance and ROI. As part of the panel discussion, a Newisys expert will discuss the advantages of deploying a Cassandra database on an NVMe-oF platform, based on recent laboratory research.

, Session C1 at This session will explore current and future NVMe technologies and how they can be used to improve data center performance and ROI. As part of the panel discussion, a Newisys expert will discuss the advantages of deploying a Cassandra database on an NVMe-oF platform, based on recent laboratory research. Product Exhibition, Oct. 22 at 12:00 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. A broad range of storage platforms and new solutions from Newisys will be on display during exhibition hours at the event.

"The Storage Visions Conference is a good opportunity to network with customers, analysts and peers that drive real innovation in the storage industry," said Dan Liddle, vice president of Marketing, Newisys division of Sanmina. "Tom Coughlin is known for this content-rich and relevant event, based on his decades of industry experience and wide network of connections. We're pleased to participate this year and talk about the latest trends in NVMe storage."

Newisys has a rich history of leadership in providing storage and storage serving platforms to OEMs, as well as to hyperscale and enterprise data centers worldwide. The company leads the market with not only its ultra-high capacity and high-end flash-based storage and storage serving systems, but also with its wide range of high capacity, high density platforms for cold and primary storage applications using both spinning disk (HDD) and flash storage (SSD) media.

About Newisys

Newisys, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Newisys solutions are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and Data Center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.newisys.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

