Newlat Food S p A : AUTHORIZATION OF THE OZZANO TARO PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INFANT FORMULAS FOR THE CHINESE MARKET

PRESS RELEASE

AUTHORIZATION OF THE OZZANO TARO PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION

OF INFANT FORMULAS FOR THE CHINESE MARKET

Reggio Emilia, 12 May 2020 - Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "Company") announces that its production plant in Ozzano Taro (PR) received the authorization to produce powder infant formulas for China. The authorization was issued by the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, SAMR.

Currently, the Ozzano Taro plant is the only site in Italy to be authorized for the production of powder milk for babies for the Chinese market. This milestone implies an important expansion opportunity for the Company, which is ready to meet the needs of the most relevant market in the world in the baby food segment and which shows significant growth trends.

The Company has already received several supply requests from operators in the Chinese market, with whom supply negotiations will be initiated in the short term.

The estimates for 20201 of the additional revenues in the Baby food segment generated by the production for the Chinese market may show an increase of 10% compared to that expected for 2020.

It is estimated that the production of baby food to the Chinese market will generate an increase in Baby Food sales by 10% compared to 2020 expectations.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.it

