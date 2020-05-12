Log in
Newlat Food S p A : AUTHORIZATION OF THE OZZANO TARO PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INFANT FORMULAS FOR THE CHINESE MARKET

05/12/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Sede Centrale: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telefono: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Cap. Soc € 40.780.482,00i.v. - REA di RE n° 277595 - P.IVA e Cod. Fis. 00183410653

Società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento da parte di Newlat Group S.A. ai sensi degli artt. 2497 ss. del codice civile.

PRESS RELEASE

AUTHORIZATION OF THE OZZANO TARO PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION

OF INFANT FORMULAS FOR THE CHINESE MARKET

Reggio Emilia, 12 May 2020 - Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "Company") announces that its production plant in Ozzano Taro (PR) received the authorization to produce powder infant formulas for China. The authorization was issued by the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, SAMR.

Currently, the Ozzano Taro plant is the only site in Italy to be authorized for the production of powder milk for babies for the Chinese market. This milestone implies an important expansion opportunity for the Company, which is ready to meet the needs of the most relevant market in the world in the baby food segment and which shows significant growth trends.

The Company has already received several supply requests from operators in the Chinese market, with whom supply negotiations will be initiated in the short term.

The estimates for 20201 of the additional revenues in the Baby food segment generated by the production for the Chinese market may show an increase of 10% compared to that expected for 2020.

It is estimated that the production of baby food to the Chinese market will generate an increase in Baby Food sales by 10% compared to 2020 expectations.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.itand on the authorized storage mechanism eMarketstorage at the following address www.emarketstorage.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia

NEWLAT FOOD INVESTOR RELATOR

Mob. +393319559164

investors@newlat.com

Press Office

Stefania Forte

Tel. +39089685207

press@newlat.com

Questo annuncio è un comunicato stampa e non un prospetto e non un'offerta di strumenti finanziari negli Stati Uniti, Canada, Giappone o Australia.

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information, visit our website www.newlat.it.

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 07:34:01 UTC
