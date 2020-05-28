Log in
Newlat Food S p A : Deposit of minutes of Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2020

05/28/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Sede Centrale: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telefono: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Cap. Soc € 40.780.482,00i.v. - REA di RE n° 277595 - P.IVA e Cod. Fis. 00183410653

Società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento da parte di Newlat Group S.A. ai sensi degli artt. 2497 ss. del codice civile.

.

DEPOSIT OF MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 29 APRIL 2020

Reggio Emilia, 27 May 2020 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that the minutes of the ordinary shareholders' meeting held on 29 April 2020 is available, to the public, at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.newlat.itin the "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meeting" section) and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

* * *

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia

Newlat Food Investor Relator

Mob. +393319559164

investors@newlat.com

Press Office

Stefania Forte

Tel. +39089685207

press@newlat.com

* * *

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brandand multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten freeand baby foodsectors.

For more information, visit our website www.newlat.it.

Questo annuncio è un comunicato stampa e non un prospetto e non un'offerta di strumenti finanziari negli Stati Uniti, Canada, Giappone o Australia.

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:27:10 UTC
