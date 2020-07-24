Newlat Food S p A : Press Release – Provisional Results

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,000,563.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

THE DISSEMINATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS FORBIDDEN IN EVERY JURISDICTION WHERE THEY CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE LAW

PRESS RELEASE

* * *

MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A. ON ALL THE ORDINARY

SHARES OF CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.

END OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

PROVISIONAL RESULTS

Reggio Emilia, 24 July 2020 - Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat" or the "Offeror") announces that, the acceptance period of the mandatory public purchase and exchange offer ended today at 17:30, pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 1 and 2-bis, of the Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998, n. 58, as subsequently amended and integrated (the "TUF" and the "Offer"), launched by Newlat and concerning the ordinary shares of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. (the "Issuer" or "CLI"), a company with shares listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana"), STAR segment.

The terms used with the initial capital letter in this press release, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning attributed to them in the offer document relating to the Offer, approved by the National Commission for Listed Companies and the Stock Exchange with resolution no. 21425 of 2 July 2020 and published on 3 July 2020 (the "Offer Document").

PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF THE OFFER

On the basis of the provisional results communicated by Equita SIM S.p.A., as the intermediary in charge of coordinating the collection of acceptances, at the end of the period of acceptance of the Offer agreed with Borsa Italiana (the "Acceptance Period") n. 2,803,210 ordinary CLI shares were in acceptance of the Offer, representing 20.02% of the Issuer's share capital and equal to 38.19% of the ordinary shares subject to the Offer.

It should be noted that, as far as the Offeror is aware, in the period between the Date of the Offer Document and today's date, the Offeror and the Persons Acting in Concert have not made, directly or indirectly, purchases having subject to ordinary shares of the Issuer outside the Offer.

Based on the provisional results, if confirmed, and taking into account n. 6,660,242 ordinary shares of the Issuer, constituting the Majority Shareholding owned by the Offeror, Newlat - following the Offer - will hold a total of n. 9,463,452 ordinary CLI shares, representing 67.59% of the relative share capital.

This announcement is a press release and not a prospectus nor an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.