Newlat Food S p A : Publication of the documentation for Shareholders' Meeting 25 June 2020

06/05/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Sede Centrale: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telefono: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Cap. Soc € 40.780.482,00i.v. - REA di RE n° 277595 - P.IVA e Cod. Fis. 00183410653

Società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento da parte di Newlat Group S.A. ai sensi degli artt. 2497 ss. del codice civile.

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION RELATING TO THE SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING CALLED FOR 25 JUNE 2020

Reggio Emilia, 4 June 2020 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the documentation below has been made available at the Company's registered office, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the website www.newlat.it, as well as the authorized storage mechanism eMarketstorage at www.emarketstorage.com:

  • the explanatory report of the Company's Board of Directors on the only item on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 25 June 2020, prepared pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 6, of the civil code, of art.125-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (the "TUF") and art. 70 of the Regulation adopted with Consob resolution no. 11971/99;
  • the fairness opinion of PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A., the company responsible for the legal audit of the Company's accounts, drawn up pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 6, of the civil code and art. 158, paragraph 1, of the TUF;
  • the assessment report prepared by the independent expert, Giacinto Sarubbi, partner of Studio Sarubbi - Poggi Longostrevi, attesting to the value of the shares of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. pursuant to art.2343-ter, paragraph 2, lett. b) of the civil code.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.itand on the authorized storage mechanism eMarketstorage at the following address www.emarketstorage.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia

Newlat Food Investor Relator

Mob. +393319559164 investors@newlat.com

Press Office

Stefania Forte Tel. +39089685207press@newlat.com

Questo annuncio è un comunicato stampa e non un prospetto e non un'offerta di strumenti finanziari negli Stati Uniti, Canada, Giappone o Australia.

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information, visit our website www.newlat.it.

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:20:06 UTC
