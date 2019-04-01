Newline Group : Establishes New European Subsidiary in Germany

Newline Group (Newline) today announced the establishment of Newline
Europe Versicherung AG (Newline Europe), a subsidiary of Newline
Insurance Company Limited that will operate from Cologne, Germany, and
will serve as the Company’s new European Union insurance hub.
“Newline’s history of underwriting German-based insurance risks dates
back to 2002, so we are delighted to strengthen our footprint in Cologne
and expand our platform by providing seamless and continuous service to
our clients throughout Europe in the post-Brexit environment,” said Carl
Overy, CEO of Newline Group.
Newline received authorization to operate a capitalized, licensed
insurance company in Germany from the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 21 March 2019. Manuel Wirtz, who
previously served as Newline’s general representative for Germany, has
been appointed as Newline Europe’s chief executive officer.
“We are very pleased that BaFin has approved our application,” said
Manuel Wirtz, CEO of Newline Europe. “We have already seen the benefit
of having local underwriting and claims handling teams, and this
approval will allow us to continue providing our insurance solutions in
Germany as well as in our neighbouring countries in the European
Economic Area.”
Newline Europe Versicherung AG has a Preliminary Credit Assessment of A
pca (Excellent) by A.M. Best.
# # #
About Newline Group
Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that
operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218,
Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG.
From its headquarters in London, offices in Cologne, Leeds, Malaysia,
Melbourne, Singapore and Toronto, and presence at Lloyd’s China in
Shanghai, Newline underwrites international casualty and cargo business
in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the
Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and
specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial
Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com.
