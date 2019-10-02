Newly Created Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Chief Credit Officer

Heritage Southeast Bank announced today that Paul Hoerig has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Hoerig will manage all credit-related functions for the company’s three banking regions.

The new banking entity was created in August when Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. became the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank and its three partner banks. “Although our approach to credit is a decentralized autonomous model, Paul will oversee credit decisioning to ensure maintenance of the company’s overall risk appetite,” explained HSBI CEO Leonard Moreland.

Heritage Southeast Bank will continue to operate locally as Heritage Bank in South Atlanta, Providence Bank in Alpharetta/Milton, and The Heritage Bank in South Georgia/Northeast Florida. Each division will maintain their individual brands and existing executive management teams. This combination of community banks under one holding company allows the three partner banks to both grow and position themselves to better compete against larger regional and national banks.

Paul Hoerig has 23 years of banking industry experience, having spent the majority of his career in senior credit administration roles managing commercial loan portfolios in regions throughout the Southeast . “I couldn’t be more pleased to join Heritage Southeast Bank,” said Hoerig. “This new concept in community banking is exciting, I look forward to working with all three partner banks to continue to provide world class service to the customers in our communities.”

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names "Heritage Bank," "The Heritage Bank," and "Providence Bank" in its various markets. With approximately $1.3 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations.

