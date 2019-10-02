Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newly Created Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Chief Credit Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:47am EDT

Heritage Southeast Bank announced today that Paul Hoerig has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Hoerig will manage all credit-related functions for the company’s three banking regions.

The new banking entity was created in August when Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. became the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank and its three partner banks. “Although our approach to credit is a decentralized autonomous model, Paul will oversee credit decisioning to ensure maintenance of the company’s overall risk appetite,” explained HSBI CEO Leonard Moreland.

Heritage Southeast Bank will continue to operate locally as Heritage Bank in South Atlanta, Providence Bank in Alpharetta/Milton, and The Heritage Bank in South Georgia/Northeast Florida. Each division will maintain their individual brands and existing executive management teams. This combination of community banks under one holding company allows the three partner banks to both grow and position themselves to better compete against larger regional and national banks.

Paul Hoerig has 23 years of banking industry experience, having spent the majority of his career in senior credit administration roles managing commercial loan portfolios in regions throughout the Southeast . “I couldn’t be more pleased to join Heritage Southeast Bank,” said Hoerig. “This new concept in community banking is exciting, I look forward to working with all three partner banks to continue to provide world class service to the customers in our communities.”

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.3 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website or any one of the partner banks’ websites and select the Investor Relations link.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Surprises 2019 College Football Hall of Famer London Fletcher with a Blimp Experience to Kick Off "Headed to the Hall" Sweepstakes
PR
09:08aVERIFYLE : Becomes First to Offer Cellucrypt® Encryption Key Management with Digital Signatures
BU
09:08aTHE MATHER GROUP : Wins RPH Acquisition Thanks to “Real-Time” Tech Innovation
BU
09:08aLEAF TRADERS : ' Online Portal is Hosting Michigan's Cannabis Community Awards Nominations and Voting
BU
09:08aBANK OF AMERICA : Women Small Business Owners Confident on Growth, Have More Aggressive Plans to Hire and Expand
BU
09:08aWALMART : Suspends Sale of Over the Counter Ranitidine Products
DJ
09:08aNew Kasasa Study Finds Gen Z and Millennials Twice as Likely as Gen X and Boomers to Cite Lagging Technology as a Barrier to Banking Locally
BU
09:08aOPAQ : Announces Partnership with CNA to Help Reduce Small and Midsize Companies' Cyber Security Risks
BU
09:08aBooming Nashville Job Market Gains New “White Glove” Staffing Resource as Hire Dynamics Opens Century Boulevard Office
BU
09:07aFinantec Has Revamped Its IR Portal Website IR STREET (Japanese / English) !
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group