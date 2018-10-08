Newly Published Data in Nature Medicine Show Potential of mRNA to Produce Therapeutic and Protective Protein Levels in Pre-Clinical Models of Acute Intermittent Porphyria

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering
messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new
generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced new
pre-clinical research published in the journal Nature
Medicine that further demonstrates the utility of its mRNA
platform to express therapeutic levels of protein in liver tissue to
potentially treat patients with rare metabolic disorders.
The paper, published in collaboration with researchers from the Center
for Applied Medical Research (CIMA) at the University of Navarra,
Pamplona, Spain, reported the therapeutic potential of mRNA in
reconstituting a functional enzyme in pre-clinical models of acute
intermittent porphyria (AIP). AIP is an inherited, rare metabolic
disorder that is caused by a deficiency in the body’s ability to
metabolize porphyrin precursors. People with the disease typically
experience discrete episodes or “attacks” that can be life-threatening,
with nausea and severe gastrointestinal and/or neuropathic pain.
“In these pre-clinical models, we’ve shown that mRNA has the potential
to restore the enzymatic deficiency inside liver cells responsible for
AIP and normalize markers of the disease during attacks,” said Paolo
Martini, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Rare Diseases. “These data
further support our ongoing efforts in rare metabolic diseases where
mRNA can allow a particular tissue to produce therapeutic levels of a
functional protein.”
In the study, a single administration of mRNA encoding for human
porphobilinogen deaminase (hPBGD), delivered in proprietary lipid
nanoparticles, led to expression of hPBGD protein in mouse liver tissue
in as little as two hours, with maintained activity throughout the
entire duration of an induced attack. PBGD activity and porphyrin
precursor levels were also shown to normalize. Protection against key
hallmarks of the disease, including mitochondrial dysfunction,
hypertension, pain and motor impairment, were also observed in mice that
received hPBGD mRNA. The research also showed safety and sustained
levels of PBGD expression after repeat dosing of hPBGD mRNA in non-human
primates.
“Today’s treatments for AIP can help manage patient symptoms, but there
remains a real need to address the underlying cause of the disease,”
said Antonio Fontanellas, Ph.D., a porphyria researcher in the
hepatology program at CIMA and a senior author on the paper. “This
pre-clinical research on an mRNA approach for the treatment of AIP is
encouraging because in the models it suggests that a single dose can
quickly restore enzyme PBGD activity for the duration of a typical
attack and that dosing can be repeated to prevent new crises.”
About CIMA
The Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA) is the University of
Navarra's biomedical research institute. Its mission is to carry out
translational research to a high standard of excellence, based on novel
biological knowledge and aimed at finding therapeutic solutions to
patients' needs. CIMA collaborates with other research institutions,
governments, biotech and pharmaceutical companies to get the essential
synergy to reach patients with new therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.
About Moderna
Moderna pioneers the discovery and development of messenger RNA (mRNA)
therapeutics and vaccines, an entirely new class of medicines that
directs the body’s cells to produce intracellular or secreted proteins
that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit for both patients and
healthy individuals. With its breakthrough platform, Moderna is creating
mRNA medicines for a wide range of diseases and conditions, in many
cases by addressing currently undruggable targets or underserved areas
of medical need. Moderna is developing its innovative mRNA medicines for
infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular
diseases, through solely controlled programs and collaborations with
strategic partners.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., privately held Moderna currently has
strategic relationships with AstraZeneca, Plc. (AZ), Merck, Inc (MRK)
and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), as well as the Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of
Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
(BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for
Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services (HHS); and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In
2017, Moderna was ranked a top biopharma industry employer by Science and
a “Top Place to Work” by the Boston
Globe. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.
