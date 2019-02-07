Newly Published Study Shows DecisionDx-Melanoma Prognostic Test Accurately Identified Risk for Patients with Melanoma of the Head and Neck

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a skin cancer diagnostics company providing
personalized genomic information to improve cancer management decisions,
today announced the publication of a study highlighting the ability of
the DecisionDx®-Melanoma test to accurately determine risk of
metastasis in patients with melanoma of the head and neck. Results from
the study demonstrated that the DecisionDx-Melanoma test can provide
independent information about recurrence risk in patients with tumors of
the head and neck region, and can improve the evaluation of prognosis
when used in combination with sentinel lymph node (SLN) status,
especially in patients with a negative SLN biopsy. The study was
published in the journal Head and Neck.
Melanoma tumors in the head and neck region are associated with lower
SLN positivity rates compared to tumors located on the trunk or
extremities. There is also a higher rate of recurrence among
SLN-negative patients with melanoma of the head and neck. Thus, improved
methods for determining prognosis in patients with head or neck melanoma
are needed.
“Tumors of the head and neck region can pose clinical challenges for
traditional prognostic methods such as the SLN biopsy procedure,” said
lead author Brian Gastman, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research
Institute, Cleveland, Ohio. “In this study, the DecisionDx-Melanoma test
accurately and independently determined prognosis for patients with
melanoma of the head and neck. Importantly, the test can complement
traditional AJCC staging methods and SLN status to identify high-risk
patients who could potentially benefit from more aggressive surveillance
and earlier therapeutic intervention at a time when these treatments can
be more effective.”
Study Details and Key Findings:
-
157 patients with Stage I, II or III melanoma of the head or neck had
a median age of 65 years and median Breslow thickness of 1.6 mm. The
median time to recurrence was 1.4 years and the median follow-up time
was 7.1 years for patients who did not experience recurrence.
-
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test was performed to determine molecular
class for each patient, with a Class 1A result indicating the lowest
5-year risk of metastasis and a Class 2B result indicating the highest
risk.
-
Patients who were identified as Class 1A (lowest risk) by the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test had higher recurrence-free (RFS), distant
metastasis-free (DMFS) and melanoma-specific survival (MSS) rates
compared to those in the SLN-negative group (80%, 83% and 98% compared
to 65%, 69% and 89%, respectively).
-
Patients identified as Class 2B (highest risk) by the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test had 5-year RFS, DMFS and MSS rates of 25%,
33% and 61%, respectively, which closely aligned with those of the
SLN-positive group (20% RFS, 28% DMFS and 61% MSS, respectively).
-
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test demonstrated better sensitivity for
identifying recurrence (74%), distant metastasis (74%) and
melanoma-specific mortality (88%) than SLN biopsy alone (41%, 40% and
52%, respectively).
-
Similarly, the negative predictive values (NPV) for identifying
recurrence (76%), distant metastasis (78%) and melanoma-specific
mortality (96%) were superior to those for node positivity (64%, 67%
and 90%, respectively).
-
When results from the DecisionDx-Melanoma test were combined with
nodal status, the combination showed a sensitivity for RFS of 81%,
DMFS 80% and MSS 88%, similar to those for the DecisionDx-Melanoma
test alone but substantially improved over sensitivity for SLN biopsy
alone.
-
Cox multivariate analysis comparing the DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 2
result to American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Stage IIB and
above showed that both classifications were significant predictors of
recurrence and distant metastasis (p≤0.006 for both endpoints), but
only the Class 2 result was significant for melanoma-specific death
(p=0.005).
The full published study results can be accessed at the Head
and Neck website.
About DecisionDx-Melanoma
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test uses tumor biology to predict individual
risk of melanoma recurrence and sentinel lymph node positivity
independent of traditional factors and has been studied in over 2,900
patients. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the
expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in three
multi-center studies that have included 690 patients and have
demonstrated consistent results. Performance has also been confirmed in
five prospective studies including over 780 patients. The consistent
high performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies, which
combined have included over 1,470 patients, provides confidence in
disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test
results.
Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also
been validated in two prospective multicenter cohorts that included over
1,400 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two
patients tested has been demonstrated in multi-center and single-center
studies. More information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a skin cancer diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make more informed decisions about
treatment and follow up care based on the individual molecular signature
of the patient’s tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients
with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq;
www.SkinMelanoma.com)
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME
and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with programs in development for other underserved cancers, the most
advanced of which is focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell
carcinoma. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston)
and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. More information can
be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM,
DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005200/en/