Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches “Toast to 2020” New Year's Eve Offer Available with Destin Vacation Rentals

Destin, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of the year fast approaching, many Americans are deciding where to ring in the year 2020. Travel Pulse reported a staggering 103 million people travel at least 30 miles from home for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Nearly 94 million drive and more than six million people fly to destinations around the U.S. and abroad. While the ball drop in New Year City is the nation’s most well-known New Year’s Eve celebration, there are celebratory happenings in cities and coastal communities around the country. While large city street parties are popular, some prefer the joys of an intimate coastal celebration that blends revelry with relaxation. Therefore, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties in Northwest Florida is offering its “Toast to 2020” package, which includes 15% off Destin vacation rentals at the beach as well as a bottle of champagne upon arrival.

“We have been welcoming families and friends to the beach for New Year’s Eve celebrations for 35 years and we know what they really want is a safe environment to have fun, relax and usher in the new year with family and friends,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “Our goal is to help our guests get what they want while spending less and enjoying more time together.”

Watching a ball drop is one of the most popular ways to ring in the New Year. From the Atlanta, Ga. Peach Drop to Mobile Ala. Moon Pie drop to the Memphis, Tenn. Gibson Guitar drop, cities have been creating their version of this popular concept for their local communities for years. Along Florida’s Emerald Coast, Panama City features a beach ball drop at Pier Park while HarborWalk Village has a lighted ball drop over the Destin Harbor.

A welcome alternative to crowded big city events, Northwest Florida offers a blend of revelry and relaxation. The Annual New Year’s Eve Destin Harbor Street Party includes a ball drop and five New Year’s Eve parties along with waterfront fireworks for the family at 8 p.m. and fireworks again at midnight. In Miramar Beach, Sandestin's Baytowne Countdown held in the Village of Baytowne Wharf features live music and a breathtaking firework display over the lagoon at midnight. On the water, SunQuest Cruises Solaris New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise offers a five-course dinner along with live entertainment, party favors, fireworks and a champagne toast at midnight. In South Walton along Florida's Highway 30-A, the iconic town of Seaside holds a family-friendly New Year's celebration with live music, children's activities, street performers and fireworks display over the Gulf of Mexico at midnight. For those who prefer a relaxing, intimate celebration, miles of soft sand beaches offer a quiet, serene setting for a New Year's toast with the stars overhead.

The Newman-Dailey's New Year's Eve “Toast to 2020” special offer* includes a bottle of champagne at check-in and a 15 percent discount on South Walton and Destin vacation rentals for stays of three-nights or more from Dec. 26, 2019 through Jan. 4, 2020. PROMO Code: NYE2020. *Some restrictions apply. Learn more about New Year’s Eve in Destin and the “Toast to 2020” special offer at DestinVacation.com.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally-owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 35 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives "excellent" ratings on TripAdvisor, listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales and recognition among readers as top choice for "Best of Emerald Coast" by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachment

Tracy Louthain Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 8508371071 tlouthain@ndrp.com