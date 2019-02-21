Newman Intervention Services Fully Completes LegitScript Addiction Treatment Certification

MCALESTER, Okla., Feb 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Robert "Bobby" Newman announces that his company Newman Intervention Services has just achieved full certification from LegitScript. This certification means that any family or individual looking for help for an addicted loved one can trust that Newman Intervention Services has fully passed the rigorous requirements for legality, safety and transparency established by LegitScript.



LegitScript was founded to provide the public with a way to determine if an online service or product provider meets this company's stringent accountability requirements. This certification has become particularly vital for families trying to navigate the bewildering world of drug rehabilitation and related services. A LegitScript certification means that families contacting Newman Interventions for help for an addicted loved one can do so with confidence.



Entities allied with or utilizing the services of LegitScript include:

* National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers

* National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse

* The Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

* National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

* US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Criminal Investigations

* Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies

* Facebook

* Google

* Bing

* Visa



With this addiction treatment certification, Newman Intervention Services can answer the calls of families who have been unable to convince an addicted loved one to accept an offer of rehabilitation. The immediate services of Newman Interventions can turn a catastrophic situation into one of hope and salvation.



"I'm pleased to join the growing number of rehabilitation facilities and supporting organizations that have achieved this certification," said Newman. "As more groups become certified, families have a longer list of trustworthy resources they can turn to when their need becomes urgent."



LegitScript supplies the "trust factor" for anyone working with online service providers. When it comes to seeking help for a loved one struggling with addiction, the difference between choosing a trustworthy addiction treatment provider and one that is not trustworthy can be life or death.



About Newman Intervention Services:



In 2016, Robert Newman founded Newman Intervention Services to help families in crisis by managing their addicted loved ones' arrivals in drug rehabilitation. He currently travels all over the United States and internationally to aid in ending the conflict, trauma and loss that accompanies addiction to drugs or alcohol. Prior to founding Newman Intervention Services, Newman spent the prior 15 years working in addiction recovery and prevention, educating more than 135,000 people on the life-threatening danger of drug or alcohol use.



To learn more about the services Newman Intervention Services offers, call 866-989-4499 or visit: https://www.newmaninterventions.com/.



