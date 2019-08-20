Newmark : August Investor Presentation

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
General Investor Presentation-August 2019
Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-lookingstatements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-lookingstatements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.
Notes Regarding Financial Tables and Metrics
Excel files with the Company's most recent quarterly financial results and metrics from the current period are accessible in the financial results press release at the "Investor Relations" section of http://www.ngkf.com. They are also available directly at http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases/default.aspx.
Other Items
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") generally operates as "Newmark Knight Frank", "Newmark", "NKF", or derivations of these names. The discussion of financial results reflects only those businesses owned by the Company and does not include the results for Knight Frank or for the independently-owned offices that use some variation of the Newmark name in their branding or marketing. For the purposes of this document, the terms "producer" and "front office employee" are synonymous. The average revenue per producer figures are based only on "leasing and other commissions", "capital markets", and "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" revenues and corresponding producers. The productivity figures exclude both revenues and staff in "management services, servicing fees and other." Headcount numbers used in this calculation are based on a period average. Throughout this document, certain percentage changes are described as "NMF" or "not meaningful figure".
The Company calculates volumes based on when loans are rate locked, which is consistent with how revenues are recorded for "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net". The GSE multifamily agency volume statistics for the industry are based on when loans are sold and/or securitized, and typically lag those reported by Newmark by 30 to 45 days.
Unless otherwise stated, all results discussed in this document compare second quarter 2019 with the relevant year-earlier periods. Certain reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes. On November 30, 2018, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC") completed the distribution of all of the shares of Newmark held by BGC to stockholders of BGC. BGC distributed these Newmark shares through a special pro rata stock dividend (the "Spin-Off" or the "Distribution"). For all periods prior to the Spin-Off, BGC was the largest and controlling shareholder of Newmark. As a result, BGC consolidated the results of Newmark and reported them as its Real Estate Services segment. These segment results may differ from those of Newmark as a stand-alone company.
Results for the trailing-twelve-months ("TTM") ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 include other income related to the Nasdaq shares of $91.5 million and $79.3 million, respectively. For additional information about Newmark's expected receipt of Nasdaq shares and related monetization transactions, see the sections of the Company's most recent SEC filings on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K titled "Nasdaq Monetization Transactions" and "Exchangeable Preferred Partnership Units and Forward Contract", as well as any updates regarding these topics in subsequent SEC filings.
Liquidity Defined
Newmark may also use a non-GAAP measure called "liquidity". The Company considers liquidity to be comprised of the sum of cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and reverse repurchase agreements (if any), less securities lent out in securities loaned transactions and repurchase agreements. The Company considers liquidity to be an important metric for determining the amount of cash that is available or that could be readily available to the Company on short notice.
For more information regarding liquidity, see the section of this document and/or the Company's most recent financial results press release titled "Liquidity Analysis", including any related footnotes, for details about how Newmark's non-GAAP results are reconciled to those under GAAP.
On September 8, 2017, BGC acquired Berkeley Point Financial LLC, including its wholly owned subsidiary Berkeley Point Capital LLC. These LLCs are now a direct and indirect subsidiary, respectively, of Newmark. Newmark's financial results have been recast to include the results of Berkeley Point for all periods from April 10, 2014 onward, because this transaction involved a combination of entities under common control. Unless otherwise noted, all year-on-yearcomparisons in this document reflect the recast results. As of October 15, 2018, the businesses formerly operating as ARA, Berkeley Point, NKF Capital Markets, and Newmark Cornish & Carey all operate under the name "Newmark Knight Frank" or "NKF".
Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks and/or service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
This presentation should be read in conjunction with Newmark's most recent financial results press releases. Unless otherwise stated, throughout this document Newmark refers to its income statement results only on an Adjusted Earnings basis. Newmark may also refer to "Adjusted EBITDA". U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles is referred to as "GAAP". "GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests" and "Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes" may be used interchangeably with "GAAP pre-taxearnings" and "pre-taxAdjusted Earnings", respectively. See the sections of this document including "Non-GAAPFinancial Measures", "Adjusted Earnings Defined", "Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) To Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-Tax Adjusted EPS", "Fully Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA Defined", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA", including any footnotes to these sections, for the complete and updated definitions of these non-GAAP terms and how, when and why management uses them, as well as for the differences between results under GAAP and non-GAAP for the periods discussed herein.
|
Highlights of Consolidated Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD millions)
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
Change
|
YTD 2019
|
YTD 2018
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
$551.5
|
$466.6
|
18.2%
|
$999.1
|
$897.1
|
11.4%
|
|
GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
41.2
|
15.1
|
172.5%
|
71.3
|
54.5
|
30.7%
|
|
GAAP net income for fully diluted shares
|
23.3
|
0.5
|
NMF
|
33.1
|
32.6
|
1.7%
|
|
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes
|
96.7
|
77.9
|
24.1%
|
161.5
|
133.1
|
21.3%
|
|
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders
|
80.7
|
67.3
|
19.8%
|
136.3
|
114.4
|
19.1%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
111.1
|
94.0
|
18.2%
|
190.5
|
167.1
|
14.0%
|
|
Per Share Results
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
Change
|
YTD 2019
|
YTD 2018
|
Change
|
GAAP net income for fully diluted shares
|
$0.11
|
$0.00
|
NMF
|
$0.18
|
$0.13
|
38.5%
|
|
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share
|
0.30
|
0.26
|
15.4%
|
0.50
|
0.45
|
11.1%
|
Newmark's results under GAAP reflect the non-cashmark-to-market change of the Nasdaq Forwards, which hedge against potential downside risk from a decline in the share price of Nasdaq's common stock, while allowing Newmark to retain all the potential upside from any related share price appreciation. The value of the Nasdaq Forwards moves inversely with the price of Nasdaq common stock. As a result, GAAP "other income (loss)" includes non-cash charges of $15.6 million and $2.8 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, as well as $29.0 million and $2.8 million for the first halves of 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to these unrealized mark-to-market movements. Also included in other income (loss) under GAAP in 2019 are non-cashmark-to-market gains on non-marketable investments of $3.9 million. These non-cash items are not included in Newmark's calculations for Adjusted Earnings or Adjusted EBITDA.
A discussion of GAAP, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations of these items, as well as liquidity, to GAAP results are found later in this document, incorporated by reference, and also in our most recent financial results press release and/or are available at http://ir.ngkf.com/
Newmark provides a full suite of services to occupiers, investors and owners of CRE
NEWMARK AT A GLANCE
-
Founded in 1929
-
$2,150 million TTM revenue1
-
$548 million TTM Adjusted
EBITDA1
-
Newmark has more than 5,500 employees, including over 1,800 revenue-generating producers in 128 offices and 96 cities
STABLE AND DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE2
|
Capital
|
|
|
ManagementLeasingandandOther
|
markets
|
|
|
services,Commmissions
|
23%
|
|
|
|
servicing fees 38%38%
|
|
|
|
|
and other
|
|
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
sales, mortgage
|
|
|
|
brokerage, and
|
|
|
|
agency lending
|
|
Gains from mortgage
|
31%
|
Leasing and other
|
|
|
Leasing and other
|
banking activities/
|
|
|
commmissions
|
|
|
|
|
39%
|
origination, net
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and Other
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions
|
|
|
|
|
38%
-
Trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended 6/30/19
-
Revenue composition as of twelve months ended 6/30/19. Investment sales, mortgage brokerage, and agency lending revenues represents two separate line items: 1) Capital markets (which consists of investment sales and non-originated mortgage brokerage), and 2) Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net (referred to here as "agency lending")
Note: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix for further information and a reconciliation to GAAP. TTM Adjusted EBITDA includes other income related to the Nasdaq shares of $91.5 million.
|
NEWMARK OFFERS A FULL SUITE OF CRE SERVICES
|
5
|
INVESTORS/OWNERS
|
Capital
|
•
|
Investment sales
|
|
|
Markets
|
•
|
Mortgage brokerage
|
|
•
|
Owner representation
|
|
Agency
|
|
|
Leasing
|
|
|
|
•
|
Recurring revenue to
|
|
|
Property
|
|
manage owner's
|
|
assets, minimizing cost
|
Management
|
|
|
and maximizing returns
|
|
|
|
|
Cross Selling
OCCUPIERS
|
|
•
|
Represent large
|
Tenant
|
|
corporation in their
|
Representation
|
|
global leasing
|
|
|
transactions
|
Workplace &
|
•
|
Multi-faceted
|
|
consulting service
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
underpinned by data
|
Strategy
|
|
|
and technology
|
|
|
|
•
|
Coordinates clients'
|
|
|
real estate portfolio,
|
Project
|
|
with services
|
|
including design
TECHNOLOGY
|
•
|
Newmark's client-facing
|
Vision/Client
|
technology providing
|
Technology
|
clients access to their
|
|
CRE data and analytics
|
•
|
Consolidated data
|
|
warehouse with internal
|
|
and external market
|
N360
|
information
|
• Will be the foundation
|
|
for future digital apps
|
•
|
Future proof technology
GSE Lending & Loan Servicing
-
Top five Fannie Mae and top seven Freddie Mac lender in 2018
-
$8.6 billion in originations for FY 2018
|
Management
|
|
management and
|
|
|
|
|
relocation
|
|
|
management
|
GCS1 /
|
•
|
$3+ billion in savings
|
Consulting
|
|
achieved for clients
|
|
•
|
Assist large
|
|
able to integrate the
|
Cloud
|
latest in tech and
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
|
advancements
|
|
• Proprietary in-house
|
CRM
|
developed CRM built for
-
Rapidly growing business driven by recent key hires
-
Provide owners with appraisals and other Advisory Services
|
Lease
|
corporations in
|
understanding their
|
Administration
|
global real estate
|
|
|
portfolio
|
|
• Recurring revenues
|
|
for global on-site
|
|
portfolio
|
|
management and
|
|
CRE
|
• Purpose-built to be
|
|
best-in-class Valuation
|
NGAGE
|
and Advisory
|
|
Management and
|
|
Execution Platform
|
•
|
Client and broker
|
•
|
Clients include
|
|
commercial loan
|
Diligence &
|
originators, investment
|
Underwriting
|
banks and equity
|
|
investors
|
Facilities
|
procurement
|
Management
|
|
|
• Assist owners in
|
|
maximizing returns
on investment in real estate
|
|
communication
|
|
integration platform to
|
Workframe
|
enhance efficiencies
and save costs for clients across business lines
1. Global Corporate Services represents multi-market corporations by providing integrated real estate services
