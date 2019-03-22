Newmark : General Investor Presentation March 2019

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

General Investor Presentation-March 2019

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") generally operates as "Newmark Knight Frank", "Newmark", "NKF", or derivations of these names. The discussion of financial results reflects only those businesses owned by the Company and does not include the results for Knight Frank or for the independently-owned offices that use some variation of the Newmark name in their branding or marketing. Berkeley Point Financial LLC, and its wholly owned subsidiary Berkeley Point Capital LLC may together be referred to as "Berkeley Point" or "BPF". For the purposes of this document, the terms "producer" and "front office employee" are synonymous. The average revenue per producer figures are based only on "leasing and other commissions", "capital markets", and "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" revenues and corresponding producers. The productivity figures exclude both revenues and staff in "management services, servicing fees and other." Headcount numbers used in this calculation are based on a period average. Throughout this document, certain percentage changes are described as "NMF" or "not meaningful figure".

Prior to Newmark's spin-off from BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners", or "BGC"), Newmark was a publicly traded subsidiary of BGC. On June 28, 2013, BGC sold eSpeed to Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq"). The purchase consideration consisted of $750 million in cash paid upon closing, plus an expected payment of up to 14.9 million shares of Nasdaq common stock to be paid ratably over 15 years beginning in 2013, assuming that Nasdaq, as a whole, generates at least $25 million in gross revenues each of these years. In connection with the separation and prior to the completion of Newmark's IPO, BGC transferred to Newmark the right to receive the remainder of the Nasdaq payments. Newmark recognized the receipt of the first of these payments in the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and expects to recognize the receipt of shares ratably in the third quarter of each of the next ten fiscal years. Nasdaq "Payments" may be used interchangeably with the Nasdaq share "earn-out". The future value of Nasdaq shares discussed in this document are based on the closing price as of September 28, 2018. On June 20, 2018, Newmark announced the monetization of approximately two million Nasdaq shares. For further information, see the June 6, 2018 press release titled "Newmark And BGC Partners Announce Monetization of Approximately Two Million Nasdaq Shares and Update Their Outlooks", and the related filings made on the same date on Form 8-K. On September 26, 2018, Newmark announced the monetization of approximately two million additional Nasdaq shares. For further information, see the September 26, 2018 press release titled "Newmark And BGC Partners Announce Monetization of an Additional Approximately Two Million Nasdaq Shares and Update Their Outlooks", and the related filings on Form 8-K.

On September 8, 2017, BGC acquired Berkeley Point Financial LLC, including its wholly owned subsidiary Berkeley Point Capital LLC. Berkeley Point is now a subsidiary of Newmark. Newmark's financial results have been recast to include the results of Berkeley Point for all periods discussed in this document because this transaction involved reorganizations of entities under common control. Unless otherwise noted, all year-on-year comparisons in this document reflect the recast results.

Throughout this document the term "GSE" may refer to a government-sponsored enterprise such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, "FHA" is used to refer to the Federal Housing Administration. In addition "TTM" is used to describe certain "trailing twelve month" periods.

Newmark's GAAP net income for fully diluted shares would have increased by over 35 percent year-over-year for the full year 2018, but for the various changes to its corporate structure related to its separation from BGC and initial public offering ("IPO") on December 19, 2017. These changes in corporate structure resulted in an approximately $85 million year-on-year increase in net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for GAAP in 2018. For this reason, investors may find the 39.4 percent increase in GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests to be a more meaningful figure.

Unless otherwise stated, all results discussed in this document compare fourth quarter or full-year 2018 with the relevant year-earlier periods. Certain reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain and year-on-year percentage changes. On November 30, 2018 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC") completed the distribution of all of the shares of Newmark held by BGC to stockholders of BGC. BGC distributed these Newmark shares through a special pro rata stock dividend (the "Spin-Off" or the "Distribution"). BGC will separately report its financial results on February 14, 2019, as detailed athttp://ir.bgcpartners.com. For all periods prior to the Spin-Off, BGC was the largest and controlling shareholder of Newmark. As a result, BGC consolidated the results of Newmark and reported them as its Real Estate Services segment. These segment results may differ from those of Newmark as a stand-alone company.

Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks and/or service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.

Unless otherwise stated, throughout this document Newmark refers to its income statement results only on an Adjusted Earnings basis. Newmark may also refer to "Adjusted EBITDA".

Highlights of Consolidated Results (USD millions) 4Q18 4Q17 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Revenues $631.7 $460.6 37.2% $2,047.6 $1,596.5 28.3% GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 76.4 8.5 NMF 282.4 202.6 39.4% GAAP net income (loss) for fully diluted shares 25.1 (46.2) NMF 105.6 117.2 (9.9)% Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes 148.5 85.2 74.3% 465.2 322.8 44.1% Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders 121.3 69.2 75.2% 394.6 264.1 49.4% Adjusted EBITDA 169.2 98.7 71.4% 552.1 373.5 47.8%

Per Share Results 4Q18 4Q17 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change GAAP net income (loss) per fully diluted share $0.09 ($0.34) NMF $0.64 $0.85 (24.7)% Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share 0.45 0.30 50.0% 1.52 1.15 32.2%

Capital Markets

• Investment sales

• Mortgage brokerage

Agency LeasingProperty Management

• Owner representation

• Recurring revenue to manage owner's assets, minimizing cost and maximizing returns

GSE Lending & Loan Servicing

• Top five Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae lender in 2017

• $8.9 billion originations for FY 2017

• Rapidly growing business driven by recent key hires Valuation & Advisory

• Provide owners with appraisals and other Advisory Services

Diligence & Underwriting

• Clients include commercial loan originators, investment banks and equity investors

Tenant Representation

• Represent large corporation in their global leasing transactions

Workplace & Occupancy

StrategyProject ManagementGCS1 / Consulting

• Multi-faceted consulting service underpinned by data and technology

• Coordinates clients' real estate portfolio, with services including design management and relocation management

• $3+ billion in savings achieved for clients

Lease AdministrationFacilities Management

• Assist large corporations in understanding their global real estate portfolio

• Recurring revenues for global on-site portfolio management and procurement

• Assist owners in maximizing returns on investment in real estate

1. Global Corporate Services represents multi-market corporations by providing integrated real estate services

Vision/Client Technology

• Newmark's client-facing technology providing clients access to their CRE data and analytics

N360

• Consolidated data warehouse with internal and external market information

• Will be the foundation for future digital apps

Cloud

• Future proof technology able to integrate the latest in tech and Artificial Intelligence advancements

CRM

• Proprietary in-house developed CRM built for CRE

NGAGE

• Purpose-built to be best-in-class Valuation and Advisory Management and Execution Platform

Workframe

• Client and broker communication integration platform to enhance efficiencies and save costs for clients across business lines

Highly Visible and Recurring Revenue Streams Show Strong Growth

(US$ millions)

FY17

2016 FY

Highly Visible &

Recurring

2017 FY

Transactional

2018 FY

Highly Visible & Recurring as % of Total

Adjusted EBITDA

FY18

4Q17

Margin

Nasdaq otherincome

Note: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 and the Appendix for further information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

4Q18