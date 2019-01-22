Newmark : Industrial Market Veteran Jim Linn Joins Newmark Knight Frank

Press Releases

Industrial Market Veteran Jim Linn Joins Newmark Knight Frank

9:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce that Jim Linn has joined the firm as Executive Managing Director. In this capacity, Linn will focus on industrial capital markets partnering with Executive Managing Director Bret Hardy along with Co-Head of US Capital MarketsKevin Shannon's team.

Prior to joining NKF, Linn was founding partner and president of the west region of Talos Capital, an industrial core plus, value add and opportunistic national investment firm specializing in tier I and tier II U.S. markets. Over the course of his tenure, Talos Capital closed more than $15 billion of industrial real estate across 20 states.

Before founding Talos, Linn was a western regional senior vice president with CenterPoint Properties Trust where he established CenterPoint's first regional office. Linn was responsible for a team that engaged in industrial acquisitions and dispositions in port and Intermodal-proximate submarkets in California and Seattle.

'Jim brings an immense level of experience in the industrial sector to NKF. He is a dynamic addition to an already fast-moving, highly-successful team and will add a tremendous perspective on industrial investment,' said NKF Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director Greg May.

'I look forward to partnering with such a strong team that has truly defined the capital markets activity in this region. NKF possess a culture and values similar to mine in that we are client-focused first and foremost. It's a good fit and great opportunity to help build upon the fast growth already achieved by this team and firm,' added Linn.

Linn's background also includes roles with the former Grubb & Ellis as senior vice president, Industrial Presidents Council, and associate vice president with Schneider Commercial Real Estate.

'Linn represents the high caliber of individual that we are recruiting to further drive growth of NKF. We are building a dominant world-class team and Linn will be important to that reaching that objective,' said NKF Executive Vice President, Managing Director Phil Brodkin.

