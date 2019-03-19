Press Releases

Newmark Knight Frank Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent for 2001 North Beauregard in Alexandria, VA

12:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announced it has been awarded the exclusive leasing assignment for 2001 North Beauregard at Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, a 12-story, 240,000-square-foot, Class-A office building. Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) recently acquired the 68 percent leased building and will be executing upgrades to the common areas while preparing vacant suites to be marketed for leasing.

On behalf of ownership, the building is being marketed for leasing by NKF Executive Managing Director Andy Klaff, Managing Director Jeff Tarae and Associate Dominic Orcino.

'With Amazon headed to National Landing, the time is right for 2001 North Beauregard, which offers tremendous value to technology companies, government contractors and non-profits looking for efficient, move-in-ready office space along the I-395 Corridor,' said NKF's Klaff. 'The building is walkable to numerous restaurants, the Hilton Hotel, multiple public transportation alternatives and the Winkler Botanical Preserve.'

The commuter-friendly building is proximate to I-395 and the Mark Center Transit Station, which provides bus access to the Metro's Blue and Yellow lines in addition to a free shuttle to and from the Pentagon City Mero station. 2001 North Beauregard also provides tenants the unique luxury of unobstructed views with half of the building overlooking the Winkler Botanical Preserve and its recreational trails.

'We are pleased to work with Newmark Knight Frank in leasing the balance of 2001 North Beauregard,' said Guardian. 'NKF has brought a deep bench to the assignment to ensure that the market knows about our quality office space and that the building is institutionally owned and operated. Guardian is responsive and has the necessary resources to meet the needs of today's tenants.'

