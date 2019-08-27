Newmark : Knight Frank Awarded Leasing for Hampton Gateway

9:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces that it has been retained to lease and market Hampton Gateway, a new 160,000-square-foot Class A industrial warehouse. Located at 716 Ritchie Highway in Capitol Heights, MD adjacent to Hampton Overlook, the warehouse is owned by the Pinkard Group and Normandy Real Estate Partners.

Hampton Gateway will offer 32' clear heights, a 120' truck court, 20 trailer parking spaces and up to 52 dock doors. Located in both a Prince George's County enterprise zone and a federal opportunity zone, the warehouse is strategically positioned minutes from I-95 in a highly-amenitized neighborhood.



'There remains a huge demand for industrial development across the United States and that is no different in Prince George's County. Hampton Gateway's infill location is just three miles from Washington, DC and will afford users immediate access to the District, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland,' said NKF Senior Managing Director Brian Kruger.

'In the greater Washington, DC region there is growing industrial demand, particularly for last mile locations, with limited new supply which attracted Pinkard and Normandy to build Hampton Gateway,' added Kruger.

Senior Managing Director Brian Kruger, Managing Director Bobby Clements and Associate Erik Evans will handle leasing for Hampton Gateway.



About The Pinkard Group

The Pinkard Group is a real estate investment and development company that invests opportunistically across the spectrum of property types in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The firm serves as a trusted local partner for national real estate investors offering a platform noted for deep market knowledge, extensive relationships and a thorough understanding of real estate at the property level. Currently, The Pinkard Group is actively investing its Pinkard Fund II, the second in its series of commingled discretionary real estate funds focused on investment opportunities in the greater Washington DC area.

About Normandy Real Estate Partners

Normandy Real Estate Partners is a privately owned real estate investment manager, developer and operator that targets equity and debt strategies focused on office and mixed-use assets in urban and transit-oriented suburban markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

With over 120 employees and offices in Boston, New York, Washington D.C and Morristown, New Jersey, Normandy utilizes its vertically-integrated operating platform to enhance value through creative repositioning, financial structuring, intensive management, and capital investment. Since its founding in 2002, the firm has managed a series of discretionary real estate funds and joint ventures backed by some of the most prestigious institutional investors in the world.

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Group

Statements in this document regarding Newmark Group that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, or Forms 8-K.