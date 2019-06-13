Newmark : Knight Frank Completes $18.25 Million Sale of Westlake Village Office Building

11:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the sale of Westlake Plaza Centre 2, an 84,098-square-foot office building located at 2829 Townsgate Road in Westlake Village.



NKF Executive Managing Director Sean Fulp, Managing Director Ryan Plummer and Director Mark Schuessler represented the owner Kilroy Realty Corporation in the $18.25 million sale to Majestic Asset Management and The Johnston Group, which are both real estate investment and property management companies that focus on repositioning income properties.



The property was built in 1990 and is situated on 1.18 acres in the three-building Westlake Plaza Centre office park. 2829 Townsgate Road is located adjacent to the 101 Ventura Freeway in the heart of Westlake Village. It's surrounded by numerous retail and hospitality amenities such as Gelson's Market, Mendocino Farms and Hyatt Regency Westlake, making it a highly desirable Conejo Valley office location as demonstrated by the property's quality tenancy.



'This deal may have been on the smaller side for most institutional investors but it was as complicated as any institutional deal,' said The Johnston Group President Jeff Johnston. 'Once again, NKF's Private Capital Group brought a fresh approach and a sophisticated set of capabilities to the transaction.'



This transaction marks NKF's second sale in the past 18 months on Townsgate Road. In February 2018, NKF completed a $23.3 million office disposition for The Blackstone Group at 2535-2555 Townsgate Road to Majestic Asset Management and The Johnston Group.



'Majestic Asset Management and The Johnston Group have proven to be great partners. Each company has different strengths but together they set themselves apart from their competitors with their property, market and financing knowledge,' Fulp said.



