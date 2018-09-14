Press Releases

Newmark Knight Frank Completes $6.82 Million Sale of Fully-Leased Industrial Building

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has completed the sale of 340 Fischer Avenue in Costa Mesa. The single-tenant 31,424-square-foot flex industrial building is fully leased to Toyoto Racing Division.

NKF's Executive Managing Director Robert E. Griffith represented the seller Janez Properties, Inc. in the $6.82 million transaction to the buyer, a 1031 tax deferred exchange. The sale achieved a 3.5 percent cap rate.

'We had 10 offers with four at the asking price, underscoring the intense investor demand for Orange County industrial properties,' said Griffith. According to Griffith, the Orange County industrial market has an overall 2 percent vacancy factor and this Costa Mesa submarket is at 1 percent.

'Due to a lack of supply, lease rates continue to increase dramatically. Capital is pursuing industrial product aggressively which is demonstrated in the 3.5 percent cap rate we were able to achieve for this property. Looking ahead, we see no signs of this continued price appreciation changing any time in the near future. Right now there is more capital chasing industrial product than there is supply.'

