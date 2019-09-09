Newmark : Knight Frank Completes the Sale of Life Science/R&D Office Campus in Thousand Oaks, CA

10:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has announced it has completed the sale of Think Here, a 160,980-square-foot, Life Science/R&D office campus comprised of two buildings, located at 1525 and 1535 Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, CA. The property is located within Conejo Spectrum, a 2.8 million-square-foot office and industrial micro market that is one of the tightest throughout Ventura County.

The seller, Harbor Associates, was represented by NKF's Sean Fulp, Ryan Plummer, Mark Schuessler, Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannan, Michael Moll, Scott Schumacher and Laura Stumm. The buyer, a venture of Singerman Real Estate, LLC (SRE) and HATCHspaces, LLC was represented by NKF's Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham.

Think Here is situated on 14.15 acres and is 71 percent occupied. The property includes one office building totaling 63,828 square feet and one 97,152-square-foot Life Science/R&D building. The property was renovated in 2000 and again in 2017/2018 with a significant renovation that included new lobby/corridor finishes, outdoor amenities, landscaping, signage and lighting, among other improvements.

'Think Here provides the buyers with a newly renovated, value-add asset within one of the fastest growing biotech hubs in the nation,' said Plummer. 'The asset provides an opportunity for HATCHspaces to rebrand the asset as part of its growing portfolio of purpose-built life science facilities and utilize SRE's experience in other life science clusters.'



