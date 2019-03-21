Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newmark : Knight Frank Partners with Providence St. Joseph Health to Provide Asset Optimization Strategy for its Non-Acute and Non-Core Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Press Releases

SHARE:

Newmark Knight Frank Partners with Providence St. Joseph Health to Provide Asset Optimization Strategy for its Non-Acute and Non-Core Assets

Newport Beach, CA (03/21/2019)

8:00 AM

Looking to optimize its operational efficiency and unlock capital, Providence St. Joseph Health has partnered with Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) to sell a selection of non-essential real estate assets located across Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana and California. The portfolio of properties comprises medical office, industrial, office assets and vacant land.

'Revenue diversification is a key part of our strategy as Providence St. Joseph Health organizes itself for the future to sustain our mission to care for all,' said John Milne, senior vice president, Real Estate and Construction, Providence St. Joseph Health. 'Creating sustainable income through strategic management of our existing real estate portfolio supports clinical excellence and growth and helps us continue to innovate to foster healthier communities.'

NKF Executive Managing Directors Garth Hogan and Sean Fulp and Director Mark Schuessler will handle the disposition on behalf of Providence.

'This is a highly strategic disposition strategy involving multiple markets. We are engaging our top-level team and utilizing a strong technology partner to ensure we provide the most up to the minute data on the assets and opportunities,' said Fulp.

'Providence St. Joseph Health is really leading the way, in that they are reviewing their entire portfolio to create efficiency and drive toward what's next in healthcare. The industry is evolving, and health care providers today must constantly recycle precious capital and reinvest across their system,' said Hogan.

NKF is teaming with Ten-X Commercial to develop an online marketplace for all the assets.

To view the portfolio, go to THE COLLECTION

About Providence St. Joseph Health
Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states - Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington with system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Group
Statements in this document regarding Newmark Group that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, or Forms 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aASPEN DENTAL : Makes Access to Care Easier in Mount Pleasant
BU
11:47aHERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : Release 2019 on the compensation of executive chairmen
GL
11:47aHERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : Release 2019 on the compensation of executive chairmen
AQ
11:45aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank supervisory board debated merger for three hours - source
RE
11:45aCIMC ENRIC : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018, The 2018 Final Dividend, Closure of Register of Members and Withholding and Payment of Enterprise Income Tax for Non-resident Enterprises on Distribution of the 2018 Final Dividend (in PDF)
PU
11:45aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : March 21, 2019 Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith at Baselworld 2019
PU
11:45aROULARTA MEDIA : With the ‘NewsTAPAS' project, Roularta Media Group again among the projects selected for the Google Digital News Innovation Fund
PU
11:45aTOURISM INTERNATIONAL : Continuing connected transactions sale of paper cigarette packages, provision of paper cigarette packages processing services and purchase of paper
PU
11:45aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Final Terms
PU
11:45aSUEZ ENV NV19 : Eight workers dead, 7 injured due to explosion in Suez
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.