Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newmark : Knight Frank Selected by The RMR Group as Exclusive Office Leasing Agent for 1401 K Street NW in Washington, DC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:24pm EST

Press Releases

SHARE:

Newmark Knight Frank Selected by The RMR Group as Exclusive Office Leasing Agent for 1401 K Street NW in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (01/10/2019)

1:45 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announced it has been selected as the exclusive office leasing agent for the Tower Building at 1401 K Street, NW in Washington, DC. The 123,000-square-foot iconic art deco building sits in the heart of downtown at the intersection of the K Street business district and bustling 14th Street corridor.

The property is managed by The RMR Group, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $30 billion of assets under management, including more than 1,700 properties, as of September 30, 2018.

The mixed-use building, which features ground-floor retail and office space, has undergone a tenant-focused transformation to enhance the workplace experience of its occupants. In addition to on-site property management and a tenant-only fitness center, the Tower Building boasts new amenities including a spacious conference room, vibrant collaboration lounge and an abundant bike storage facility. One block from the McPherson Square Metro station, 1401 K Street is walkable from the Red, Orange, Blue and Silver Lines.

'1401 K Street is a prominent address that benefits from its central downtown location while simultaneously offering tenants easy access to retail and dining on 14th Street,' said Brendan Owen, NKF chairman, Asset Services. 'Along with location, the open floorplans and art deco inspired design offers a unique experience that will continue to attract dynamic tenants to the building.'

NKF Chairman, Asset Services Brendan Owen, Executive Managing Director Edwin M. Clark III, Director Suzanne White, Associate Morgan Monroe and Regional DC Marketing Director Alicia Karr will handle the leasing and marketing of the office space. There is currently 13,543 square feet of office space available in the building.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Group
Statements in this document regarding Newmark Group that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, or Forms 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 19:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pFreddie Mac Announces Pricing of $560 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
GL
02:45pDEFLAMO AB : Deflamo initiates measures for divestment of business or assets and simultaneously considers the possibility to open up for new business direction
AQ
02:45pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Energy Risk Indemnity Reinsurance Inc.
BU
02:44pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 10,000
AQ
02:44pINFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL SERVICES : Banks staring at more NPA provisions
AQ
02:44pTATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to shed 4,500 jobs worldwide amid slumping sales in China, Brexit concerns
AQ
02:44pINDUSLND BANK : IndusInd net profit up 5 per cent after provisioning for IL&FS loans
AQ
02:44pIL&FS TRANSPORTATION : gets over 30 EOIs for sale of its domestic roads vertical
AQ
02:44pTHE HISTORY OF NOW : The Important American Folk Art Collection of David Teiger at Sotheby's NY | Auction 20 January
PU
02:44pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali, AM Best upgrades rating Long–Term ICR to ‘a+' and affirms the FSR of A (Excellent). Outlooks are stable
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.