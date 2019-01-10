Press Releases

Newmark Knight Frank Selected by The RMR Group as Exclusive Office Leasing Agent for 1401 K Street NW in Washington, DC

1:45 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announced it has been selected as the exclusive office leasing agent for the Tower Building at 1401 K Street, NW in Washington, DC. The 123,000-square-foot iconic art deco building sits in the heart of downtown at the intersection of the K Street business district and bustling 14th Street corridor.

The property is managed by The RMR Group, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $30 billion of assets under management, including more than 1,700 properties, as of September 30, 2018.

The mixed-use building, which features ground-floor retail and office space, has undergone a tenant-focused transformation to enhance the workplace experience of its occupants. In addition to on-site property management and a tenant-only fitness center, the Tower Building boasts new amenities including a spacious conference room, vibrant collaboration lounge and an abundant bike storage facility. One block from the McPherson Square Metro station, 1401 K Street is walkable from the Red, Orange, Blue and Silver Lines.

'1401 K Street is a prominent address that benefits from its central downtown location while simultaneously offering tenants easy access to retail and dining on 14th Street,' said Brendan Owen, NKF chairman, Asset Services. 'Along with location, the open floorplans and art deco inspired design offers a unique experience that will continue to attract dynamic tenants to the building.'

NKF Chairman, Asset Services Brendan Owen, Executive Managing Director Edwin M. Clark III, Director Suzanne White, Associate Morgan Monroe and Regional DC Marketing Director Alicia Karr will handle the leasing and marketing of the office space. There is currently 13,543 square feet of office space available in the building.

