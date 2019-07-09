Newmark : Knight Frank Signs Miro to ROW DTLA

8:30 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has announced the completion of a new lease for Miro for its US headquarters. The Perm, Russia-based visual collaboration platform, which assists companies in creating, collaborating, and centralizing communication across organizations will locate its US headquarters to more than 7,178 square feet of office space at ROW DTLA.



NKF Executive Managing Director Ryan Harding represented the tenant in the lease agreement with ROW DTLA landlord Atlas Capital LLC.



'As Miro considered options for their headquarters location, they went through a long process to evaluate many submarkets throughout Los Angeles. They selected the ROW because of its constantly expanding amenity base, the proximity to talent throughout the city and the overall quality of the recently renovated project,' noted Harding.



ROW DTLA has nearly 2 million square feet of space spread across six buildings. It has 65 spots for retail and restaurant operations and 1.3 million square feet of creative office space featuring large flexible floor plans, high ceilings and large, oversized windows. Current office occupancy at ROW DTLA is approximately 82 percent.



According to NKF, the Los Angeles Arts District and ROW continue to attract the highest quality companies because of the amenities, the like-minded firms relocating there and the general 'cool' factor of the district.



'Recruiting and retaining talent to unique buildings and projects such as this, and submarkets like the Arts District has been a tremendous benefit for all companies relocating and/or expanding there,' added Harding.



About Newmark Knight Frank

