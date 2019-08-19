Newmark : Knight Frank's Capital Markets Team Sells 72 Acres in Baltimore County

10:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the sale of 4100 Maple Avenue in Halethorpe, MD, formerly known as the Good Shepherd Services Campus. The site measures nearly 72 acres, and is located in Baltimore County, southeast of the intersection of I-95 and I-695.

The site was sold by the House of the Good Shepherd of the City of Baltimore and was purchased for an undisclosed amount by H & H Rock Companies.

Executive Managing Director Cris Abramson, Senior Managing Director Brian Kruger, Director Nicholas Signor and Associate Director Ben McCarty of Newmark Knight Frank's MarylandCapital Markets team facilitated the sale.

'The House of the Good Shepherd site presents an extremely rare opportunity to purchase a large tract of land with existing improvements in Baltimore County, where land is increasingly scarce,' said Abramson. 'The unique mix of zoning at the site was also attractive to groups across the investment spectrum, providing significant optionality for both the site and our client.'

The site was a licensed, 115-bed residential treatment center, originally built in 1970, providing treatment programs to adolescents until 2017.

