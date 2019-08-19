Log in
Newmark : Knight Frank's Capital Markets Team Sells 72 Acres in Baltimore County

08/19/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
Baltimore, MD (08/19/2019)

10:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the sale of 4100 Maple Avenue in Halethorpe, MD, formerly known as the Good Shepherd Services Campus. The site measures nearly 72 acres, and is located in Baltimore County, southeast of the intersection of I-95 and I-695.

The site was sold by the House of the Good Shepherd of the City of Baltimore and was purchased for an undisclosed amount by H & H Rock Companies.

Executive Managing Director Cris Abramson, Senior Managing Director Brian Kruger, Director Nicholas Signor and Associate Director Ben McCarty of Newmark Knight Frank's MarylandCapital Markets team facilitated the sale.

'The House of the Good Shepherd site presents an extremely rare opportunity to purchase a large tract of land with existing improvements in Baltimore County, where land is increasingly scarce,' said Abramson. 'The unique mix of zoning at the site was also attractive to groups across the investment spectrum, providing significant optionality for both the site and our client.'

The site was a licensed, 115-bed residential treatment center, originally built in 1970, providing treatment programs to adolescents until 2017.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Group
Statements in this document regarding Newmark Group that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, or Forms 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:21:03 UTC
