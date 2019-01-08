Newmark : Lerner Enterprises Appoints NKF as Exclusive Leasing Agent for its 278,742 SF Loudoun Office Portfolio

Press Releases

Lerner Enterprises Appoints NKF as Exclusive Leasing Agent for its 278,742 SF Loudoun Office Portfolio

3:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce its appointment by Lerner Enterprises' (Lerner) office properties as the exclusive leasing agent for 21000 Atlantic Boulevard at the Corporate Office Park at Dulles Town Center and Two Vintage Park at 46365 Vintage Park Plaza. Located in Loudoun County, Virginia, the properties total 278,742 square feet of office space. Leasing and marketing will be led by NKF's Executive Managing Director Andy Klaff, Managing Director Jeff Tarae and Brokerage Services Coordinator Nina Moses, along with Regional DC Marketing Director Alicia Karr.

Lerner is recognized as a best-in-class real estate developer and property manager with a diverse, award-winning portfolio of trophy office, residential, retail, hospitality, sports, entertainment and mixed-use properties in the Washington area.

'21000 Atlantic has enjoyed a track record of high occupancy for more than 15 years. With the introduction of new onsite amenities, the building will continue to exceed the expectation of tenants looking for best-in-class office product,' stated Mark D. Lerner, a principal of Lerner. 'We're pleased to be working with such an experienced team that has a history of delivering results in Virginia, particularly along the Route 28 corridor, in order to augment the success of the properties.'

'As members of the local community and active brokers in Loudoun's leasing market, we are well positioned to meet the demands of this robust market,' said NKF's Tarae. 'We will be well-equipped to do so with the delivery of a complete offering of tenant-focused amenities. We expect to see great success for these properties.'

About Lerner Enterprises

Founded by Theodore N. Lerner in 1952, Lerner Enterprises is a respected leader in Washington, DC area real estate development, investment and management. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Lerner is one of the largest and most diversified private real estate companies in the region, with expertise in all phases of commercial real estate-including planning, development, construction, leasing, asset management and property management. Lerner has developed and managed more than 20 million square feet of commercial, retail, hospitality and residential real estate throughout the Washington metropolitan area. The award-winning office portfolio features such iconic properties as Washington Square, 20 M Street SE, Two White Flint North, The Corporate Office Park at Dulles Town Center and The Corporate Office Centre at Tysons II, among many others.

The company is also a pioneer in sustainable development, with a notable LEED® Certified portfolio that includes Washington Square (LEED® Silver Certification), 20 M Street (LEED® Gold Certification), 2000 Tower Oaks Boulevard (Lerner's Corporate Headquarters and the first LEED® Platinum office building in the entire Mid-Atlantic Region), and 1775 Tysons Boulevard (the first office building to achieve LEED® Platinum Certification in the Tysons market).

For more information, visit the new Lerner.com or follow Lerner on Twitter @LernerDC.

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

