Newmark : NKF Capital Markets Completes $106.75 Million Sale of The Atrium, a Trophy Office Property in Irvine, CA

NKF Capital Markets Completes $106.75 Million Sale of The Atrium, a Trophy Office Property in Irvine, CA

11:00 AM

NKF Capital Markets has announced the $106.75 million sale of The Atrium, a 302,877-square-foot, 10-story trophy office property in Irvine, CA.

NKF Capital Markets Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Directors Paul Jones, Ken White and Brunson Howard and Managing Director Blake Bokosky represented the seller, Barings Real Estate, part of Barings LLC, acting on behalf of institutional investors. The buyer, Kelemen Company, was self-represented.

Located on 6.12 acres at 19100 and 19200 Von Karman Avenue, The Atrium was built in 1986 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2015. The $5.3 million capital improvement program included upgrades to the atrium lobby, common areas, exterior courtyards, restrooms and elevator cabs and lobbies. The property is 90 percent leased to several tenants including Premier Business Centers and Severson & Werson.

John Kennedy, Western Region Managing Director for the Real Estate Equity group at Barings said: 'Our leasing efforts were key. We were able to achieve very strong recent leasing, which well-positioned the property for sale, and allowed us to successfully exit the asset, completing our investment plan.'

'The Atrium was an excellent mark-to-market opportunity in a uniquely designed building attracting both traditional and creative tenants,' said Jones. 'The new ownership is planning an extensive interior and exterior renovation, which will further push market rents at the property.'

Jones added, 'There continues to be a tremendous amount of both foreign and domestic capital focused on acquiring best-in-class office properties throughout Orange County, and we see this continuing into 2019.'

The Atrium features an architecturally distinctive design, an enclosed 10-story atrium lobby with interior and exterior balconies, 24/7 security and access, a café and ample surface and structured parking. The asset has also been home to Bistango, a world-class restaurant, which is located on the ground floor, since 1988.

The Atrium is less than one-half mile from John Wayne Airport and offers nearby access to State Route 55, Interstate 405 and State Route 73.

This transaction is the fourth sale that is over $100 million since the first quarter of 2018 in Orange County. The NKF Capital Markets team has represented the sellers on three of those sales.

