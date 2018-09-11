Newmark : NKF Capital Markets Completes Sale of Point West Portfolio in Sacramento

Press Releases

NKF Capital Markets Completes Sale of Point West Portfolio in Sacramento

8:30 AM

NKF Capital Markets has announced the sale of Point West, a Class A portfolio comprising three buildings located at 1545 River Park Drive, 1601 Response Road, and 1610 Arden Way in Sacramento.

Grant Lammersen, Steve Golubchik, Edmund Najera and Tyler Meyerdirk of NKF Capital Markets represented the seller, Hines, in the transaction to the buyer, Basin Street Properties.

The three-building portfolio is located in the highly desirable Point West submarket of Sacramento, in walking distance to world-class retailers along with direct access to the Capital City freeway. Called the Point West Portfolio, the three buildings total 345,775 square feet of space. The portfolio is 78 percent occupied to a diverse tenant base including UBS, GSA, WestAmerica Bank and Covered CA.

'As downtown Sacramento's renaissance and rent growth continues to displace rent-sensitive tenants, Point West is poised to continue receiving substantial inbound tenant migration,' said Lammersen.

About NKF Capital Markets

NKF Capital Markets, operated by Newmark Group, Inc., is one of the world's leading commercial real estate advisory firms. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, our 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices in established and emerging property markets on six continents.

With roots dating back to 1929, our strong foundation makes us one of the most trusted names in commercial real estate. We provide access to a wide range of services, including asset sales, sale leasebacks, mortgage and entity-level financing, equity raising, underwriting and due diligence. The transactions we broker involve vacant land, new real estate developments and existing buildings. We specialize in arranging financing for most types of value-added commercial real estate, including land, condominium conversions, subdivisions, office, retail, industrial, multifamily, student housing, hotels, data center, healthcare, self-storage and special use. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com/capitalmarkets.

