Newmark : NKF Names Michael J. Zucchero Global Head Of Facilities Management

Global commercial real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank is pleased to announce Michael J. Zucchero has joined the Global Corporate Services (GCS) team as global head of Facilities Management (FM). In this role, Zucchero will lead the FM functional business line, organizing global operational and platform service delivery and coordinating with the Client Solutions group to align NKF's services to client business objectives.

Zucchero brings over 30 years of experience providing effective, decisive leadership in facilities management, construction management, facility support, project/program management, contract administration, operations and maintenance, real estate acquisition and management and public works and facilities planning in the Department of Defense, Healthcare, Technology, Telecommunications, Financial Services, Life Sciences and other industries.

'We are delighted to bring someone as talented as Michael on board. He brings with him a myriad of experiences from his time as both an occupier and a service provider that will enable him to support our global team and serve our clients,' said GCS President Peter Doran. 'Michael is a thoughtful, innovative and results-oriented leader and we're looking forward to having him on the team.'

Commenting on his decision to join NKF, Zucchero said: 'I am excited to join the growth-minded and innovative team at NKF and to collaborate with the other skilled professionals there to ensure quality and superior client service.'

Before NKF, Zucchero held prominent roles as a service provider at CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle as well an occupier at Kaiser Permanente and the United States Navy - Civil Engineer Corps, where he retired at the rank of Commander.

Zucchero is a Professional Engineer, Certified Facility Manager and LEED Green Associate. He holds a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a Master of Engineering Management from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (Cum Laude) from The Ohio State University.

