Newmark : NKF Phoenix Raises Over $2600 in Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona School Supply Drive

Press Releases

NKF Phoenix Raises Over $2600 in Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona School Supply Drive

1:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce that its Phoenix office has raised more than $2,600 in student supplies for Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona (BHGH). The fundraising effort resulted in 800 scholastic items ranging from notebooks and binders to paper, Post-its and backpacks.

NKF's Phoenix office consistently looks for opportunities to give back to the local community. As part of this philanthropic approach, NKF Capital Markets team members CJ Osbrink, Nicole Iglehart and Megan Eckert organized and cosponsored a school supply fundraiser with Biltmore Center owner ViaWest Group. Fellow Biltmore tenants, Press Coffee and Over Easy, assisted in hosting a breakfast event in the lobbies of the three-building complex to raise awareness and collect donations. 'We were thrilled to have ViaWest's participation and the support of the building community,' commented NKF Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink. 'We had a lot of fun with this fundraiser and feel great knowing we made a positive impact on kids' lives.'

Other awareness and fund raising activities included an interoffice competition for highest donations and prominent placement of collection boxes in the building's parking garage. Phoenix Office Head Michael Garlick noted, 'The interoffice competition helped to encourage participation and was a positive element.' NKF's Phoenix office donation competition was won by Senior Business Operations Manager Kathleen Campos, the Michael Garlick/Christopher Krewson/Mike McQuaid brokerage team, and Administrative Assistant Amy Tingey.

NKF's Phoenix office participates in annual fundraisers for Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, one of 18 affiliates across the United States and Latin America helping academically motivated middle and high school students rise above disadvantaged backgrounds and become successful in college and beyond. BHGH's goal is to graduate young people who are physically, emotionally and academically prepared for post-secondary education and a productive life, breaking the cycle of poverty.

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com. Newmark Group is a publicly traded subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. ('BGC') (NASDAQ: BGCP), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Group

Statements in this document regarding Newmark Group that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark Group's and BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, or Forms 8-K.