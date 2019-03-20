Newmark : NKF's Jeff Tarae Named Chairman of Tysons Partnership

12:00 PM

Tysons Partnership has elected Newmark Knight Frank's (NKF) Jeff Tarae to chair its board. Tarae has been a member of the board since 2016.

'Tysons Partnership is a dynamic organization at the forefront of leading the transformation of Tysons into a globally recognized great American city. Its board of directors includes forward thinking business and public leaders from across the Northern Virginia region with a collective interest in the greater advancement of Tysons,' said Tarae. 'I am honored to be part of such an impressive group of professionals and to have the opportunity to serve as the chair of the Partnership.'

The Partnership is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of over 50 representatives of local stakeholder organizations and Fairfax County Government. The Board provides fiduciary oversight to assure legal, ethical and prudent operation and defines Partnership policy, direction, goals and budgets.

Tarae, a managing director at NKF, focuses on the Northern Virginia commercial real estate market providing advisory services for asset managers, REIT fund advisors, private ownership groups and corporate users. He joined the Tysons Partnership Board in 2016 and has served as the chair on the Emerging Leaders Council, a group comprising young professionals within the Tysons Partnership.

'There is tremendous momentum today in Tysons fueled by the significant capital investments made within the business community, commitment by its residents coupled with a thoughtful and strategic comprehensive plan in place with Fairfax County, an important partner of the Tysons Partnership,' added Tarae. 'The Partnership is at the forefront of waving the flag for Tysons committed to its balanced growth, sustainability and enhancement of public services for the community.'

'We welcome Jeff's leadership, strategic insight and business acumen at this important stage in our organizational history,' said Tysons Partnership President and CEO Sol Glasner. 'Jeff's capacity to lead has been demonstrated in his successive roles as chair of our Emerging Leaders Council, Communications Council and, most recently, as Vice-Chair. I look forward to working with Jeff as the Partnership continues to elevate Tysons' 'brand' and make it a destination for people to live, work and play.'

About Tysons Partnership

Tysons Partnership is a dynamic collaborative of Tysons stakeholders working together to accelerate the transformation of Tysons, Virginia into a thriving urban environment. Tysons Partnership was formed in early 2011, shortly after the adoption of the Tysons Comprehensive Plan by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. The Partnership consists of over 100 member organizations with stakeholder interests in the continued urban and economic development of Tysons, including major employers, landowners, developers, businesses, citizen associations, and Fairfax County Government.

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

