Newmark : Suburban Baltimore Office Sales Up By 24% in First Six Months of 2019

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) reports in the first six months of 2019, the Baltimore suburban office market saw an increase in sales, as compared to the first six months of 2018, of close to 25 percent. Suburban office sales in the first six months of 2019 totaled $246 million compared to the first six months of 2018 which totaled $187 million.



'Investors are looking for opportunities in stable locations with attractive yields, which the suburban Baltimore market provides,' said NKF Executive Managing Director Cris Abramson.

Newmark Knight Frank's MarylandCapital Markets team completed more than $170 million in suburban Baltimore office transactions during the first half of 2019.

Executive Managing Director Cris Abramson, Director Nicholas Signor and Associate Director Ben McCarty of Newmark Knight Frank's Maryland Capital Markets team facilitated the sales.

Five transactions in the Columbia, Hunt Valley and White Marsh submarkets totaled 1.12 million square feet across 17 single- and multi-story buildings.

Patuxent Crossing Portfolio (Columbia)

200 International Circle (Hunt Valley)

International Circle Portfolio (Hunt Valley)

North Park Portfolio (Hunt Valley)

8140 & 8110 Corporate Drive (White Marsh)

'The Columbia, Hunt Valley and White Marsh submarkets all have single-digit vacancy rates driven by strong labor markets as well as excellent and easy access to retail amenities and transportation options,' added Abramson. 'We've seen especially strong interest in and competition among buyers for all of the properties we have recently brought to market.'

Across the greater Baltimore and Washington regions, the team has completed more than $410 million in total transactions, including $226 million in industrial and flex/industrial sales, through the first six months of 2019.

