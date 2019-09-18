Log in
Newmont Goldcorp offers $25 million in projects to resolve Mexican mine conflict

09/18/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The world's top gold producer, Newmont Goldcorp, said on Wednesday it has offered $25 million in community investments and land rental fees to resolve a conflict at its Penasquito gold mine in Mexico's northern Zacatecas state.

Operations at the open-pit mine, which produced 272,000 ounces of gold last year, were temporarily suspended last weekend because of a blockade by protesters.

The proposal put forward at negotiations with the Cedros community included a 30-year pledge to operate a water treatment plant, a 12-year deal to lease local land and the promise to invest in a production or infrastructure project, Newmont Goldcorp said in a statement.

The mine directly employs more than 6,500 people, including 315 local residents, the company added.

Operations have been intermittent since March due to protests. Some protest leaders said they wanted payment to compensate for damage to the local water supply.

The mine was part of the portfolio of Goldcorp, whose acquisition by Newmont was completed in April to form the world's biggest gold producer.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Nick Zieminski)

