Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Newmont to reopen some Canadian, South American mines in 'days or weeks'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors speak with a representative at the Newmont Corp booth at the PDAC annual conference in Toronto

Newmont Corp is looking to restart in as soon as days some of the four Canadian and South American gold mines that it shut last month to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Tom Parker said on Friday.

The world's biggest gold miner wound down operations at its Yanacocha mine in Peru in mid-March and a week later placed two more mines in Canada and one in Argentina on care and maintenance as it sought to safe-guard the health of its workers and comply with government regulations.

The move, which impacted its Musselwhite operations in northern Ontario, and Eléonore mine in Quebec as well as Cerro Negro in Argentina, came as it withdrew its full-year guidance and said some production could be deferred into 2021.

On April 4 the company said it would scale back operations at its Penasquito gold mine in Mexico.

But as the coronavirus shows signs of peaking, and authorities in Buenos Aires and Quebec City have lifted restrictions around mining which they have deemed as an "essential service", Newmont is looking to a phased restart, Parker said.

"I would expect we would be able to bring operations that have been on care and maintenance back into some level of production," Parker told Reuters by phone from Perth.

"In those countries where restrictions have been lifted... it is days or weeks," he said, without specifying how long other mines may take to restart.

The novel coronavirus has impacted miners globally as governments have shut down borders and transport and mandated people stay at home to curb the spread of the virus that has infected more than 2 million and killed over 143,000, according to a Reuters tally.

Parker also said that discussions were continuing with all levels of government as well as local communities in countries "to ensure we can demonstrate that we can maintain through our protocols the health and safety of everyone involved".

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who imposed a country-wide lockdown in mid-March, has moved to put mining on a list of essential sectors, although the virus has snarled transport and miners' logistics.

Canada's Quebec province announced on Monday it would redesignate mining an essential service starting on Wednesday while in northern Ontario mining is already seen as essential.

In Peru, which imposed a national state of emergency in mid-March, the Antamina copper mine controlled by BHP and Glencore said on Monday that it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to stem the spread of the virus.

Parker said Newmont was in talks with governments including in Peru and Mexico, about the importance of mining to the economy and communities.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aNewmont to reopen some Canadian, South American mines in 'days or weeks'
RE
04:38aThrifty Germans started investing -- just before markets crashed
RE
04:38aEuropean stock markets jump on Trump's restart plan
RE
04:37aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04:36a21.9 billion vehicle kilometres performed on Slovene road territory in 2018
PU
04:35aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04:33aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04:31aLEGAL & GENERAL : takes stake in ground source heat firm as it looks to scale up investments in climate change, positioning for post-crisis environment
PU
04:31aGOLDPLAT : Operational Update in relation to COVID-19
PU
04:27aCoronavirus pandemic will not affect China's current account in mid-to-long term - forex regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4CUTERA, INC. : CUTERA, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group