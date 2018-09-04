Newport Exploration : COOPER BASIN CONTINUES TO DELIVER-NEWPORT RECEIVES OVER AUD$2.1M NET QUARTERLY ROYALTY PAYMENT

Newport Exploration Ltd ('Newport' or 'the Company') reports that it has received its after tax 2.5% gross overriding petroleum royalty payment for the May 2018 to July 2018 three month period from Beach Energy Ltd ('Beach').

Gross royalty income for the period was AUD$3,000,558. The payment received by Newport of AUD$2,100,391 is net of 30% Australian withholding taxes (AUD$900,167) in accordance with the Australian Tax Office.

Newport has approximately CDN$8 million in the treasury, comprised of cash, cash equivalents, and short term-investments.

The Company continues to strongly encourage shareholders and potential investors to access information released independently by Beach Energy and Santos Ltd to keep current during exploration, development and potential production of all the licences subject to the Company's gross overriding royalty.

