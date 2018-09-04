Log in
Newport Exploration : COOPER BASIN CONTINUES TO DELIVER-NEWPORT RECEIVES OVER AUD$2.1M NET QUARTERLY ROYALTY PAYMENT

09/04/2018 | 04:27pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 4th, 2018.
Newport Exploration Ltd ('Newport' or 'the Company') reports that it has received its after tax 2.5% gross overriding petroleum royalty payment for the May 2018 to July 2018 three month period from Beach Energy Ltd ('Beach').

Gross royalty income for the period was AUD$3,000,558. The payment received by Newport of AUD$2,100,391 is net of 30% Australian withholding taxes (AUD$900,167) in accordance with the Australian Tax Office.

Newport has approximately CDN$8 million in the treasury, comprised of cash, cash equivalents, and short term-investments.

The Company continues to strongly encourage shareholders and potential investors to access information released independently by Beach Energy and Santos Ltd to keep current during exploration, development and potential production of all the licences subject to the Company's gross overriding royalty.

For further information contact:

Ian Rozier, Director and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 685 6851
info@newport-exploration.com
www.newport-exploration.com
www.beachenergy.com.au
www.santos.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release is intended to provide readers with a reasonable basis for assessing the future performance of the Company. The words 'believe', 'should', 'could', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may pertain to assumptions regarding the price of oil and fluctuations in currency markets (specifically the Australian dollar). Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, which are considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Factors include, but are not limited to, the risk of fluctuations in the assumed prices of oil, the risk of changes in government legislation including the risk of obtaining necessary licences and permits, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Australia or other countries in which the Company carries or may carry on business in the future, risks associated with developmental activities, the speculative nature of exploration and development, and assumed quantities or grades of reserves. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those acknowledged in such statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Disclaimer

Newport Exploration Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 20:26:05 UTC
