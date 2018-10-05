Log in
Newport Exploration : RECEIVES $215,000 FROM OPTION EXERCISE

10/05/2018 | 12:08am CEST
Vancouver, Canada. October 4th, 2018.
Newport Exploration Ltd ('Newport' or 'the Company') reports that it has received $215,000 from the exercise of 4,300,000 stock options which were set to expire on December 18, 2018.

The Company now has 96,629,874 common shares issued and outstanding and $8.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

About Newport

Newport holds a 2.5% gross overriding royalty on several oil and gas permits in the Cooper Basin in Australia. These permits are currently being operated and explored by Beach and Santos Ltd. ('Santos'), both major Australian oil and gas producers. Recent exploration and development on Ex PEL's 91, 106, and 632 had several wells drilled and identified as future producers.

The Company continues to strongly encourage shareholders and potential investors to access information released independently by Beach and Santos in order to keep current during the exploration, development and production of these licences.

For further information contact:
Ian Rozier, Director and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 685 6851

info@newport-exploration.com
www.newport-exploration.com
www.beachenergy.com.au
www.santos.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Newport Exploration Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:07:04 UTC
