For Uber and Airbnb, New York City Turns Foe

Two measures in New York City could hamper Silicon Valley heavyweights Uber Technologies and Airbnb as they prep for potential initial public offerings expected as soon as next year.

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Note 9, a Smartphone Strikingly Like Its Predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looks much like last year's Note 8, reflecting slowing smartphone innovation that has contributed to a historic dip in industry sales.

Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom

Sumner Redstone doesn't want his heirs to have an easy time selling off his family's controlling stakes in media companies Viacom and CBS. And he put it in writing in his estate-planning documents.

Tribune Terminates $3.9 Billion Merger With Rival Sinclair

Tribune Media terminated its merger agreement with rival TV station-owner Sinclair Broadcast Group and sued the company, alleging it failed to make sufficient efforts to get their $3.9 billion deal approved by regulators.

Hedge Fund Backed by Industry Leaders Closes Its Doors

A hedge fund backed by some of the industry's biggest names, Cerrano Capital, is closing less than a year after it got off the ground, the latest sign of the difficulties new funds are having raising money.

Perrigo to Separate Its Prescription Pharmaceutical Business

Ireland-based Perrigo plans to shed its prescription pharmaceutical unit, which accounts for about one-fifth of total revenue, allowing the company to focus on expanding its consumer business.

Viacom's Revenue Falls on Slump in Ad Sales

Viacom's revenue declined in the latest quarter as lower international sales from its filmed entertainment division, which includes Paramount Pictures, and advertising sales weighed on its top line.

Rite Aid, Albertsons Call Off Merger

Rite Aid and Albertsons have called off their planned merger in the face of mounting concern from investors.

New Investor Guessing Game: What Is 'New Fox' Worth

Once Fox's deal with Disney closes, the next question will be how to value what is left behind: Fox News and Fox Sports.

Merck KGaA Renews Commitment to U.S. Presence

Merck KGaA voiced concerns about barriers to free trade and highlighted a renewed commitment to its presence in the U.S., where it has been increasing its workforce.