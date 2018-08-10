Third Point, Campbell Heir Push Soup Maker to Sell

Activist investor Third Point LLC is pushing for a sale of Campbell Soup Co. with the help of an heir to the soup company's founder.

WeWork Raises $1 Billion in Debt From SoftBank as Revenue Doubles

WeWork on Thursday disclosed it raised another $1 billion in funding from SoftBank, as the shared-office company continues its rapid growth by doubling revenue but piling up losses.

News Corp's Revenue Climbs 29%

The consolidation of Australian TV assets helped boost revenue in the June quarter, but led to a write-off that weighed on the company's bottom line.

U.S. Judge Authorizes Seizure of Venezuela's Citgo

A U.S. federal judge authorized the seizure of Citgo Petroleum to satisfy a Venezuelan government debt, a ruling that could set off a scramble among Venezuela's many unpaid creditors.

Dropbox Shares Fall on Operating Officer's Planned Exit

Dropbox's chief operating officer is stepping down, a move that apparently unnerved investors in spite of its better-than-expected performance during the second quarter.

Rite Aid, Albertsons Face Challenging Times for Retailers

Rite Aid Corp. investors got what they wanted in the demise of the pharmacy's merger with grocer Albertsons Co. But now what?

A Shakespearean Drama at CBS

If you are going to plot a coup, make sure your secret texting software actually keeps its secrets.

For Uber and Airbnb, New York City Turns Foe

Two measures in New York City could hamper Silicon Valley heavyweights Uber Technologies and Airbnb as they prep for potential initial public offerings expected as soon as next year.

Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom

Sumner Redstone doesn't want his heirs to have an easy time selling off his family's controlling stakes in media companies Viacom and CBS. And he put it in writing in his estate-planning documents.

Merck KGaA Renews Commitment to U.S. Presence

Merck KGaA voiced concerns about barriers to free trade and highlighted a renewed commitment to its presence in the U.S., where it has been increasing its workforce.