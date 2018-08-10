Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/10/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Wrangler Owner Looks to Exit Jeans Business

VFCorp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin off of the classic American brands, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
FDA Approves First Drug Based on 'Gene-Silencing' Research

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first drug that combats disease by silencing the genes driving it, the newest technology transforming the arsenal of medicines. The cost: $450,000 annually, or $345,000 after rebates. 

 
Tesla Board's Independence Faces Tough Test

Elon Musk's surprising buyout idea for Tesla puts the spotlight on its board members, most of whom have close business or personal relationships with the electric-car company's leader. 

 
GAM to Liquidate $7.3 Billion of Funds After Trader's Suspension

Swiss money manager GAM said it would liquidate $7.3 billion of its funds following the suspension of a top bond fund manager last week. 

 
As BMW Blazes Mount, South Korea Counsels Caution

South Korea urged owners of recalled BMWs to take their vehicles for urgent safety checks after dozens of vehicle fires were reported, which BMW has largely blamed on a faulty exhaust component. 

 
ISS Backs Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Carl Icahn's effort to find enough allies to block Cigna's $54 billion proposed purchase of Express Scripts got a little harder Friday after proxy-advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders support the deal. 

 
Goldman Sachs Lures Merger Master From Rival JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs has poached a top JPMorgan deal maker, continuing a hiring spree that has brought more than a dozen outsiders into the Wall Street powerhouse's upper ranks in the past few months. 

 
U.S. Autos Get Left Behind as China's Tariff Cut Boosts Europe, Japan

Auto makers exported a record $7.4 billion worth of vehicles to China last month, as European and Japanese companies took advantage of a tariff cut that excludes their U.S. counterparts. 

 
Nike Hit With Lawsuit From Ex-Employees Alleging Discrimination

Two women filed a lawsuit against Nike, alleging it discriminated against them in pay and career advancement, the latest development amid scrutiny over the company's workplace culture. 

 
Qualcomm, Taiwan Reach Settlement in Patent-Licensing Dispute

Qualcomm notched a victory in its effort to preserve its patent-licensing business, saving the company nearly $700 million in fines.

