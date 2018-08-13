Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

Australian pipeline operator APA Group's directors are recommending shareholders accept a $9.47 billion takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure.

Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment

Australia's BlueScope Steel is considering investing in the U.S., in the latest example of companies expanding production or restarting idle mills to make up for imports being priced out of the market.

Google Woos Partners for Potential China Expansion

While Google's search engine remains blocked in China, the company is courting allies there by providing tools and support to a growing number of app developers, manufacturers and advertisers in the region.

After Tesla Buyout Tweet, Some Wonder: Where Was Nasdaq?

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk's explosive tweet last week about a possible company buyout, some investors wonder why Nasdaq took more than an hour to halt frenzied trading.

Social Networks Can't Afford to Lose Too Many Friends

Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat are still valued for their fast-growing ad businesses, so an additional slowdown in users could hurt the stocks further.

Bridgepoint to Sell Minority Stake to Neuberger Berman Unit

European private-equity shop Bridgepoint is selling a minority stake in itself to Neuberger Berman Group unit Dyal Capital Partners to help finance the firm's expansion plans.

'The Meg' Takes Big Bite at Box Office

Adding to Hollywood's sizzling summer, the shark thriller "The Meg" opened well above expectations with an estimated $44.5 million in ticket sales, while Spike Lee had his best debut in a decade.

Wrangler Owner Looks to Exit Jeans Business

VF Corp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin off of the classic American brands.

Venezuela to Appeal Court Ruling Authorizing Citgo Seizure

Venezuela's state oil company plans to appeal a U.S. ruling that would allow one of the country's creditors to seize a major source of dollars-Citgo Petroleum.

FDA Approves First Drug Based on 'Gene-Silencing' Research

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug that combats disease by silencing the genes driving it, the newest technology transforming the arsenal of medicines. The cost: $450,000 annually, or $345,000 after rebates.