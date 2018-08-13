Activist Elliott Management to Push Nielsen Holdings to Sell

The New York hedge fund has accumulated a stake of more than 8% in the TV-ratings company.

Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators.

Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment

Australia's BlueScope Steel is considering investing in the U.S., in the latest example of companies expanding production or restarting idle mills to make up for imports being priced out of the market.

Google Woos Partners for Potential China Expansion

While Google's search engine remains blocked in China, the company is courting allies there by providing tools and support to a growing number of app developers, manufacturers and advertisers in the region.

The Maker of Kool-Aid and Jell-O Tries to Think Healthier

Kraft Heinz sells some of the most iconic American brands. That may be one of its biggest weaknesses.

After Tesla Buyout Tweet, Some Wonder: Where Was Nasdaq?

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk's explosive tweet last week about a possible company buyout, some investors wonder why Nasdaq took more than an hour to halt frenzied trading.

Social Networks Can't Afford to Lose Too Many Friends

Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat are still valued for their fast-growing ad businesses, so an additional slowdown in users could hurt the stocks further.

Bridgepoint to Sell Minority Stake to Neuberger Berman Unit

European private-equity shop Bridgepoint is selling a minority stake in itself to Neuberger Berman Group unit Dyal Capital Partners to help finance the firm's expansion plans.

Scooter Startups Roll Into Trouble as Cities Slow Their Expansion

As shared-scooter companies race into new cities around the U.S., they are finding city officials emboldened to enact regulations that limit the companies' rapid growth.

'The Meg' Takes Big Bite at Box Office

Adding to Hollywood's sizzling summer, the shark thriller "The Meg" opened well above expectations with an estimated $44.5 million in ticket sales, while Spike Lee had his best debut in a decade.