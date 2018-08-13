Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/13/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Bayer Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling

Shares in Bayer dropped 12% after recently acquired Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer. 

 
China Pulls Plug on Tencent Videogame Days After Launch

Chinese regulators have blocked sales of a Tencent videogame where players hunted fearsome creatures, the company said, in the latest setback to its PC games business. 

 
Uber Drivers Take Riders the Long Way-at Uber's Expense

Many Uber drivers are taking unnecessarily long routes to drive up fares. But unlike with traditional taxis, it is the ride-hailing companies that are responsible for covering the bigger bill. 

 
Wrangler Owner VF Plans to Spin Off Jeans Business

VF Corp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, plans to spin off its denim business in a bid to sharpen its focus on faster-growing outerwear and activewear brands. 

 
Activist Elliott Management to Push Nielsen Holdings to Sell

The New York hedge fund has accumulated a stake of more than 8% in the TV-ratings company. 

 
Google Woos Partners for Potential China Expansion

While Google's search engine remains blocked in China, the company is courting allies there by providing tools and support to a growing number of app developers, manufacturers and advertisers. 

 
Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators. 

 
Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment

Australia's BlueScope Steel is considering investing in the U.S., in the latest example of companies expanding production or restarting idle mills to make up for imports being priced out of the market. 

 
The Maker of Kool-Aid and Jell-O Tries to Think Healthier

Kraft Heinz sells some of the most iconic American brands. That may be one of its biggest weaknesses. 

 
After Tesla Buyout Tweet, Some Wonder: Where Was Nasdaq?

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk's explosive tweet last week about a possible company buyout, some investors wonder why Nasdaq took more than an hour to halt frenzied trading.

