Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Elon Musk: Saudi Fund Asked About Taking Tesla Private

Tesla's Elon Musk said he has been in talks with a Saudi sovereign-wealth fund about taking the electric-car maker private and believes two-thirds of shareholders would remain with the company. 

 
Citigroup Shuffles Consumer Leadership

Citigroup Inc. is making changes to its consumer-banking leadership in a bid to deliver a more seamless approach to customers. 

 
Netflix CFO to Step Down

Netflix said Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down as soon as the company picks a successor. 

 
China Pulls Plug on Tencent Videogame Days After Launch

Chinese regulators have blocked sales of a Tencent videogame where players hunted fearsome creatures, the company said, in the latest setback to its PC games business. 

 
Bayer Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling

Shares in Bayer dropped 12% after recently acquired Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer. 

 
Uber Drivers Take Riders the Long Way-at Uber's Expense

Many Uber drivers are taking unnecessarily long routes to drive up fares. But unlike with traditional taxis, it is the ride-hailing companies that are responsible for covering the bigger bill. 

 
Foxconn Posts Unexpected Drop in Profit

Foxconn Technology posted a worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, even after its biggest customer Apple said recent demand for iPhones remained resilient. 

 
Wrangler Owner VF Plans to Spin Off Jeans Business

VF Corp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, plans to spin off its denim business in a bid to sharpen its focus on faster-growing outerwear and activewear brands. 

 
Activist Elliott Management to Push Nielsen Holdings to Sell

Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a big stake in Nielsen Holdings and plans to push the TV-ratings company to sell itself. 

 
Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pCURRENCIES : Dollar Higher As Turkey Currency Carnage Continues
DJ
09:38pC$ hits near three-week low as Turkish lira's fall shakes markets
RE
09:33pU.S. ECONOMY SEEN STRONG IN 2018, TO SLOW IN 2019 : Cbo
RE
09:26pSUSSEX COUNTY DE : begins issuing annual property tax bills
PU
09:26pNEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD : 2018 Nebraska Soybean Board Election Results
PU
09:23pOil edges lower as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : mourns the loss of VS Naipaul
PU
09:10pOil edges lower as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.