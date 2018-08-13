Elon Musk: Saudi Fund Asked About Taking Tesla Private

Tesla's Elon Musk said he has been in talks with a Saudi sovereign-wealth fund about taking the electric-car maker private and believes two-thirds of shareholders would remain with the company.

Citigroup Shuffles Consumer Leadership

Citigroup Inc. is making changes to its consumer-banking leadership in a bid to deliver a more seamless approach to customers.

Netflix CFO to Step Down

Netflix said Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down as soon as the company picks a successor.

China Pulls Plug on Tencent Videogame Days After Launch

Chinese regulators have blocked sales of a Tencent videogame where players hunted fearsome creatures, the company said, in the latest setback to its PC games business.

Bayer Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling

Shares in Bayer dropped 12% after recently acquired Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer.

Uber Drivers Take Riders the Long Way-at Uber's Expense

Many Uber drivers are taking unnecessarily long routes to drive up fares. But unlike with traditional taxis, it is the ride-hailing companies that are responsible for covering the bigger bill.

Foxconn Posts Unexpected Drop in Profit

Foxconn Technology posted a worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, even after its biggest customer Apple said recent demand for iPhones remained resilient.

Wrangler Owner VF Plans to Spin Off Jeans Business

VF Corp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, plans to spin off its denim business in a bid to sharpen its focus on faster-growing outerwear and activewear brands.

Activist Elliott Management to Push Nielsen Holdings to Sell

Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a big stake in Nielsen Holdings and plans to push the TV-ratings company to sell itself.

Australian Pipeline Company's Directors Approve Consortium's Bid

An almost $9.5 billion bid by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure for one of Australia's main gas-pipeline operators has won over the company's board, putting the deal's fate in the hands of regulators.