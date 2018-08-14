Musk Met With Saudi Fund About Taking Tesla Private

Elon Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has approached him several times over nearly two years about providing financial support to take Tesla private, as the CEO sought to explain his claim to have funding for a possible deal.

Citigroup Shuffles Consumer Leadership

Citigroup Inc. is making changes to its consumer-banking leadership in a bid to deliver a more seamless approach to customers.

Netflix CFO to Step Down

Netflix said Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down as soon as the company picks a successor.

Larger Tesla Stake Could Aid Saudi Diversification Plan

A potential increase in Saudi Arabia's Tesla stake could help the kingdom's ambitions to build a base for electric-car production and diversify away from oil.

RH CFO Karen Boone to Resign, Ryno Blignaut Named Successor

RH finance chief Karen Boone has resigned and will be replaced by Ryno Blignaut, the company said Monday.

China Pulls Plug on Tencent Videogame Days After Launch

Chinese regulators have blocked sales of a Tencent videogame where players hunted fearsome creatures, the company said, in the latest setback to its PC games business.

Bayer Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling

Shares in Bayer dropped 10% after recently acquired Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer.

Monsanto Gives Investors a New Reason to Avoid Bayer

Investors wiped almost $11 billion off the value of German chemical giant Bayer, which bought Monsanto, after a jury ruled its weed killer posed a "substantial danger" to consumers.

Uber Drivers Take Riders the Long Way-at Uber's Expense

Many Uber drivers are taking unnecessarily long routes to drive up fares. But unlike with traditional taxis, it is the ride-hailing companies that are responsible for covering the bigger bill.

Foxconn Posts Unexpected Drop in Profit

Foxconn Technology posted a worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, even after its biggest customer Apple said recent demand for iPhones remained resilient.