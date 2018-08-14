Icahn Backs Down on Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Carl Icahn no longer plans to solicit votes from Cigna shareholders against the health-insurer's $54 billion deal to buy Express Scripts after two proxy-advisory firms recommended shareholders support the deal.

Citigroup Shuffles Consumer Leadership

Citigroup Inc. is making changes to its consumer-banking leadership in a bid to deliver a more seamless approach to customers.

Larger Tesla Stake Could Aid Saudi Diversification Plan

A potential increase in Saudi Arabia's Tesla stake could help the kingdom's ambitions to build a base for electric-car production and diversify away from oil.

India Looks to Curb U.S. Tech Giants

Indian policy makers are looking for ways to tamp down American tech behemoths, a shift that could crimp growth potential in one of the biggest remaining open markets for expansion.

Monsanto Gives Investors a New Reason to Avoid Bayer

Investors wiped almost $11 billion off the value of German chemical giant Bayer, which bought Monsanto, after a jury ruled its weed killer posed a "substantial danger" to consumers.

Fintech Crowd Dives Into Subprime Credit-Card Lending

Financial-technology startups are stepping into a void increasingly left by credit-card-issuing banks: lending to customers with poor credit histories.

RH CFO Karen Boone to Resign, Ryno Blignaut Named Successor

RH finance chief Karen Boone has resigned and will be replaced by Ryno Blignaut, the company said Monday.

Bayer Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling

Shares in Bayer dropped 10% after recently acquired Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer.

Wrangler Owner VF Plans to Spin Off Jeans Business

VF Corp., owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, plans to spin off its denim business in a bid to sharpen its focus on faster-growing outerwear and activewear brands.

Netflix CFO to Step Down

Netflix said Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down as soon as the company picks a successor.