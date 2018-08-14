Home Depot Raises Guidance as Profit Soars

Home Depot raised its earnings and sales targets for the year as it continued to benefit from robust home-improvement activity and a strong economy.

Tencent Game Plan: Make a Play for Esports Domination

Tencent, the world's largest videogame company by revenue, is raising its bet on the fast-growing industry of esports.

Musk's Tweets Face More Scrutiny After Saudi Disclosure

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's revelations that he has talked to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to provide the cash to take the company private gives regulators more ammunition to fault how he first disclosed it.

Coca-Cola Invests in BodyArmor as It Chases Gatorade

Coca-Cola Co. is buying a stake in BodyArmor, the sports drink startup backed by Kobe Bryant and other athletes, marking the latest attempt by the beverage giant to break Gatorade's lock on the sports market.

Icahn Backs Down on Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Carl Icahn no longer plans to solicit votes from Cigna shareholders against the health-insurer's $54 billion deal to buy Express Scripts after two proxy-advisory firms recommended shareholders support the deal.

Saudi Fund Faces Hurdles in Financing Larger Tesla Stake

For Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, financing a takeover of Tesla may be harder than it sounds, given concerns about the kingdom's ability to fund other commitments. Some are skeptical the fund will take a sizable stake beyond the nearly 5% it recently bought.

Citigroup Shuffles Consumer Leadership

Citigroup Inc. is making changes to its consumer-banking leadership in a bid to deliver a more seamless approach to customers.

Microsoft Is Still Trying to Find Cortana's Voice

Microsoft is moving to retool Cortana, its digital voice assistant that has struggled as the software giant shackled it to the personal computer.

Another Tech Sector Optical Illusion Is Shattered

Shares in Sunny Optical, which makes lenses for smartphones, lost nearly a quarter of their value after earnings missed estimates-the latest sign of investors' unforgiving approach to companies that disappoint.

Owner of Luxury Hotels Is Looking for a Buyer After Years of Spurning Offers

Belmond, owner and operator of famous hotels like the Cipriani in Venice and the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, is expected to draw a variety of suitors. Now that the board has finally agreed to sell it.