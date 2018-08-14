Kroger to Sell Groceries on Alibaba Site in China

Kroger will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group, the grocer's first foray into foreign sales amid a broader push into online retail.

Wells Fargo Risk Executive to Leave Bank

One of Wells Fargo's top risk management executives is leaving the bank months after it was slapped with an unprecedented enforcement action from the Federal Reserve.

New York Becomes Latest to Sue Purdue Over Opioid Crisis

New York state filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, alleging the company played down the health risks and overpromoted its signature opioid painkiller to bolster sales, state officials said.

New York Magazine Owner Explores Sale

The publisher of New York magazine, Vulture and The Cut is reviewing strategic options including a possible sale, the latest media outlet to consider consolidation in a tough marketplace.

Insurer Stops Reimbursing for Some MiMedx Products

Health Care Service will stop reimbursing patients for injectable amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group and promoted for ailments such as hair loss, erectile dysfunction and knee pain.

Musk's Tweets Face More Scrutiny After Saudi Disclosure

Elon Musk's revelations that he talked to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to provide cash to take Tesla private gives regulators more ammunition to fault how he disclosed the proposal.

UPS, Aircraft Mechanics Reach Deal

United Parcel Service has reached a tentative labor contract covering more than 1,000 aircraft mechanics, the delivery company's third such deal with the Teamsters union in recent months.

Perry Ellis Ends Takeover Talks with Randa

A special committee of the Perry Ellis board terminated talks with Randa Accessories, which had offered to buy the apparel company at $28.90 a share.

Match Group, IAC Face Suit Over Tinder Valuation

Three Tinder founders and a handful of current executives alleged in a lawsuit that the dating app's parent companies, Match Group and IAC/InterActiveCorp., manipulated financial information to undermine its valuation.

Home Depot Raises Guidance as Profit Soars

Home Depot raised its earnings and sales targets for the year as it continued to benefit from robust home-improvement activity and a strong economy.